Man Who Almost Struck Pedestrian with Vehicle Shot to Death Downtown
A man who almost struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in a downtown Los Angeles alley was shot to death after he got into an argument with the pedestrian and four other males, authorities said Monday.
Fontana Herald News
Carjacking incident leads to police pursuit and crash in Fontana on Oct. 3
A carjacking incident led to a police pursuit and a crash of the vehicle in Fontana on Oct. 3, authorities said. At about 11:13 a.m., deputies responded to Valencia and Lime avenues in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, where an Amazon delivery driver reported that suspects stole his delivery truck at gunpoint, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Homeless man wounded in Panorama City shooting
LOS ANGELES – A 30-year-old homeless man was wounded in a shooting while he looked for cans to recycle in a Panorama City parking lot, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Sunday at Van Nuys Boulevard and Blythe Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Homeless couple shot, wounded at Metro Westlake/MacArthur Park station
LOS ANGELES – A homeless man and woman discovered they were wounded after hearing gunshots at the Metro Westlake/MacArther Park Purple Line Station, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday at the station at 651 S. Westlake Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Departments Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Armed, barricaded suspect surrenders to Long Beach police
LONG BEACH, Calif. – An armed and barricaded suspect peacefully surrendered to authorities after being shot at by police Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 10:13 a.m. to the 5200 block of East 25th Street after it was reported that a man, later identified as 55-year-old Michael Eugene Amacher of Long Beach, was pointing a gun at another person, according to Long Beach police.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man was in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in East Los Angeles. Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
Street vendor robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto
Authorities are searching for three young men or teens who robbed a street vendor at gunpoint in San Bernardino County. The robbery happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The three suspects approached the street vendor while he […]
Video appears to show man hitting woman with fire extinguisher in unprovoked attack in West LA
A man is being sought by authorities after surveillance video appeared to show him using a fire extinguisher to attack a woman on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
foxla.com
Boyfriend arrested for stabbing mother of 5 to death in front of children in East LA: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in front of her five children in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sergio Viilalobos-Jimenez, 54, was identified as the suspect in the September 30 murder of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Milagros Medina....
Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
foxla.com
Houston Tipping's Attorney: Officer died after being injured by fellow LAPD cop investigated for sex assault
Houston Tipping's Attorney: Officer died after being injured by fellow LAPD cop investigated for sex assault. The attorneys of the family of late Los Angeles Police Department officer Houston Tipping revealed a new claim against the city of Los Angeles in connection with his accidental death during a training exercise in May. The attorney on Monday said Tipping died after being injured by a fellow officer who was under investigation for sexually assaulting a woman.
54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.
3 arrested in Long Beach home invasion robberies that used woman as bait on social media dating apps
Police say they have arrested who trafficked a woman and used her as bait to find people they could rob on a social media dating app.Vincent Lindsey, 24, of Las Vegas; Tyheam Charles Boyce, 26, of Palmdale, and Marcos Lamar Wesley, 30, of La Mirada, were arrested last month in connection with the case. A search warrant served on a La Mirada location, where Wesley was arrested, turned up an assault weapon believed to be used in the robberies, according to Long Beach police.Long Beach police say they first got reports of two similar home invasion robberies in Long Beach...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in drive-by shooting near South Gate
LOS ANGELES – A man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Andy Macias was 33 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station...
LAPD bodycam shows officers use CPR to help suspect with gun
An incident that began with officers confronting an armed man in Chatsworth ended with them using CPR to possibly save his life.
news3lv.com
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
