El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
KFOX 14

EPIA: 'Potentially for summer of next year', on direct flights to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico. City officials believe it would boost business and tourism in the area, while helping families reconnect with each other across the border. Sam Rodriguez, the director of El Paso International Airport, said...
KFOX 14

1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — All lanes are open after a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso. The crash was reported on Interstate 10 east and Lee Trevino Sunday night just after 9 p.m. El Paso police said at least one person was killed in the crash. I-10...
KFOX 14

All you need to know about El Paso Municipal Rose Garden

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You wouldn't think of finding roses in the El Paso desert, but a garden that's been open since 1959 pays homage to the beautiful flowers. The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, located in central, is a place to experience the beauty of roses and other plants.
KFOX 14

SHEBuilds helps build special skills for El Paso women

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — SHEBuilds hosts free event to show independent women skills to maintain their homes in East in El Paso. Leading women from the community were on hand to demonstrate emergency home management skills like repairing leaks, water preservation and electrical repairs Saturday morning. Leading women...
KFOX 14

Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
KFOX 14

Las Cruces City Council to vote on removing zoning requirement for cannabis shops

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
KFOX 14

WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
KFOX 14

Shower and storm activity return to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With increasing moisture moving into the Borderland, we will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week. Shower and storm activity will return by the evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
KFOX 14

Stand with Estela Casas Foundation hosts 5k walk and fun run

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Breast Cancer Awareness month was kicked off this weekend with a 5K run and fun walk. Stand with Estela Casas Foundation partnered with the County Judge’s office to host the event. They event was held Saturday morning at Ascarate Park. Guests at the...
