A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom Handy
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in crash along Interstate 10 in El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist killed while riding a Harley Davidson Sunday evening along Interstate 10 was identified. El Paso police identified the man as 38-year-old Martin De la Torre. The crash happened along the interstate near the Lee Trevino exit. 38 –year old Martin De la...
REPORT: Jail had history of alleged abuse where accused migrant shooter was warden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There are new and graphic allegations surfacing about former warden Mike Sheppard, who is accused of shooting two migrants in Hudspeth County. KFOX14 got a copy of a report that details alleged abuse at the West Texas Detention Facility, where Sheppard used to be warden.
El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
EPIA: 'Potentially for summer of next year', on direct flights to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso wants to reestablish direct flights to Mexico. City officials believe it would boost business and tourism in the area, while helping families reconnect with each other across the border. Sam Rodriguez, the director of El Paso International Airport, said...
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-10 east at Lee Trevino
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — All lanes are open after a deadly motorcycle crash in east El Paso. The crash was reported on Interstate 10 east and Lee Trevino Sunday night just after 9 p.m. El Paso police said at least one person was killed in the crash. I-10...
All you need to know about El Paso Municipal Rose Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You wouldn't think of finding roses in the El Paso desert, but a garden that's been open since 1959 pays homage to the beautiful flowers. The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, located in central, is a place to experience the beauty of roses and other plants.
Higher tax rates on alcohol considered by New Mexico lawmakers
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Lawmakers in New Mexico debated whether the tax on alcohol should be a higher cost. KFOX14 spoke with a liquor store owner in Sunland Park who told us they were already struggling with high costs, so a higher alcohol state tax would kill their business.
SHEBuilds helps build special skills for El Paso women
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — SHEBuilds hosts free event to show independent women skills to maintain their homes in East in El Paso. Leading women from the community were on hand to demonstrate emergency home management skills like repairing leaks, water preservation and electrical repairs Saturday morning. Leading women...
Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
Las Cruces City Council to vote on removing zoning requirement for cannabis shops
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces City Council is considering removing a city ordinance that dictates where cannabis businesses can set up shop. On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council will meet and vote on removing the ordinance requiring cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops as well as residential neighborhoods.
WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
Vigil held for 28 year old man who had down syndrome and was brutally murdered
A vigil was held Saturday night for Manuel Sanchez Jr. at Jesus Roberto Vasquez Park in far east El Paso. Sanchez Jr. was 28 years old and had Down syndrome. He was found brutally murdered earlier this month. “Everyone is speechless; we just have no words to this and we...
Shower and storm activity return to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With increasing moisture moving into the Borderland, we will see the threat of showers and storms on Tuesday through the end of the week. Shower and storm activity will return by the evening and last through the overnight hours. They will also become more widespread during this time.
Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market 'shop local' celebrates 5-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrated 5 years of local event. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers enjoyed food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
Stand with Estela Casas Foundation hosts 5k walk and fun run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Breast Cancer Awareness month was kicked off this weekend with a 5K run and fun walk. Stand with Estela Casas Foundation partnered with the County Judge’s office to host the event. They event was held Saturday morning at Ascarate Park. Guests at the...
