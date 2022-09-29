Read full article on original website
Ohio Department of Aging Launches 2023-2026 State Plan on Aging
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) today announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-2026 State Plan on Aging. The new plan serves as a comprehensive roadmap guiding the state’s aging network on strategies to improve the overall health and well-being of older Ohioans. Ohio’s new...
ODNR Turns Abandoned Mine Land into Camping Area for The Wilds
CUMBERLAND, Ohio – Today, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) unveiled plans to expand and improve tourism along the Interstate 70 corridor, by helping to transform abandoned mine lands (AML) into a brand-new campground for The Wilds. Once complete, this area will be the first-of-its-kind spot for campers at The Wilds.
Husted Announces Next Round of Industry Sector Partnership Grant
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced the third round of the Industry Sector Partnership (ISP) Grant opportunity. This program supports partnerships that help bring Ohioans into the workforce pipeline while meeting the needs of job creators and the local economy.
Special City Council Meeting
The Mount Vernon City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio for the limited purpose of considering legislation on the following matters:. • ODOT State Route 13 project. • Kenyon Community...
Find Adventure in Every Direction of the EPIC Mountain Bike Trail at Mohican State Park
PERRYSVILLE, Ohio – Ready to venture off the beaten path and embark on a new journey on two wheels? There are thrills in every direction on the new and improved portions of the mountain biking trail at Mohican State Park. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) dedicated the completion of the expanded trail today.
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Oct 02, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Oct 02, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Theft – in the 200 block of East Walnut St. Unsecured building – Market St. Mia D. Albers of Danville was issued traffic citations for driving under suspension and for no license plate...
