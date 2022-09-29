My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO