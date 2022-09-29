Read full article on original website
Power expected to be mostly restored across Florida by Saturday
Florida is working to restore power following the devastation from Hurricane Ian. The storm left millions without power after it made landfall near Fort Myers on Sept. 28. As of Monday, 500,000 customers remained without power. State officials laid out a timeline Monday for restoring power. It will continue to...
Ian blamed for dozens of deaths as rescue, recovery efforts continue
Hurricane Ian killed at least two dozen people across Florida, officials stated on Saturday. Most of the deaths were reported in Lee County, where the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. For those who survived, access to water and power is still a real concern. Just...
