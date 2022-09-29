Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Local nonprofit hosts inaugural Miss Aspiration Pageant
JACKSON, Tenn.–One local nonprofit is inspiring young girls in a new way. Sisters With Aspiring Goals, also known as S.W.A.G., hosted its inaugural Miss Aspiration Pageant Saturday evening. The crowned winner will have the opportunity to interact in West Tennessee activities and throughout the community, to help bring inspiration...
WBBJ
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
WBBJ
JMC library event will feature local author
JACKSON, Tenn. – JMC Library will feature a special West TN author. According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, the Friends of the Library have a special guest speaker lined up for its first Thursday program in October. On October 6, at 12:00 p.m. the library will welcome...
WBBJ
Local university hosts a special walk event
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local university hosts walk for Alzheimer’s. Union University held a walk event today to help fund and fight Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event started at 10:00 a.m. with many people eager to show their support to end this terrible disease. The walk...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Remember Me Walk (Jackson) Lane College Homecoming Week (Jackson) Maurice Manning Poetry Reading (Jackson) Arts & Crafts for Grownups (Jackson) Tuesday, October 4. Mars Quest Planetarium Show (Jackson)
WBBJ
Cultural festival returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The International Food and Art Festival returns to the Hub city. Today, Jackson hosted the International Food and Art Festival with a large number of the community in attendance. Many individuals showed up supporting their culture and heritage. The festival went on today from 10:00 a.m....
WBBJ
Lane College prepares for Homecoming with midnight tradition
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students of a local college are excited to come together as they kick off their homecoming week. Lane College Student Government hosted a fun annual brunch on Sunday for their fellow students, before their takeover glow and light party. “This is the midnight breakfast, and the...
WBBJ
Nonprofit providing free dental services in Henderson this weekend
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One student at Freed-Hardeman University helped organize free dental health through a well known nonprofit, after previously interning for them. Remote Area Medical (RAM) came to Henderson and provided free dental services, starting early Friday morning. Some patients got to the location starting at 7 p.m....
WBBJ
Prayer service kicks off Homecoming week at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college holds a prayer service to open homecoming. Lane College is excited to start celebrating homecoming week. Monday morning, the college had a prayer service to kick the week off. Several students were in attendance to show their support and school spirit. The prayer...
WBBJ
Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe
JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
WBBJ
Fire department talks Safe Haven Baby Boxes at Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — A rotary club meeting takes place at local hotel. Earlier Monday, the Old Hickory Rotary Club had a meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel. The guest speakers were Jackson Fire Department training officer Jana Compton and Jackson Med-Link West Tennessee Healthcare Communications Supervisor Christy Tillman. The meeting...
WBBJ
20th annual KJ100 bike tour returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts bike ride event. Known as the Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour +5K, the up to 100-mile bicycle ride, serves as a fundraiser for the JSCC foundation, raising money for student financial assistance. The bicycle tour began at 8:00 a.m. with many riders in...
WBBJ
Carroll Co. Mayor, Bethel President designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness month
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP, joins in a month-long national campaign to educate communities and campuses across West Tennessee. Monday, Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler, along with President Walter Butler of Bethel University, have written and signed a proclamation to...
radionwtn.com
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
WBBJ
‘Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds’ opens at Discovery Park of America
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America’s annual pumpkin village has reopened with a twist from far, far away. “Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds” is now open at Discovery Park through October 31. Guests can enjoy a walk through the autumn wonderland and see their favorite...
WBBJ
Thelma Hennings Givens
Services for Mrs. Thelma Hennings Givens, age 90 of Denmark, Tennessee will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Blairs Chapel C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She...
WBBJ
Bradley Scott Thompson
Bradley Scott Thompson, age 40, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday evening, September 21, 2022. Bradley was born January 20, 1982 in Union City, Tennessee. He was employed at D’s Automotive and Transmission and loved spending time with his family, especially his children, friends and his dog, Roni. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers and motorcycles, working on vehicles and anything outdoors. Bradley was able to connect with children of all ages because of his personality.
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Oct. 17 across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins in October. Registration will take place for one week beginning Oct. 17. Participants must register in person, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has provided holiday gifts for children and seniors...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/30/22 – 10/03/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Wreck on Flatwoods Road requires Air Evac
LIFE-SAVING RESPONSE – Eva VFD volunteers, the Air Evac crew, THP and BCSO officers, and BCRS members act quickly to ensure the safety of a trapped woman. On Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, two persons traveling in a four-door sedan on Flatwoods Road near Big Sandy were involved in a single vehicle accident in which the car exited the roadway, flipping on its top, and entrapping one of the vehicle’s occupants.
