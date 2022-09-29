Read full article on original website
Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
H&M may become the latest merchant to begin charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online. The fashion retailer is going to test this initiative, H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said Thursday (Sept. 29) during a conference call. “We are about to test return fees in a few...
Shifting Global Trade Winds Lead to Blank Sailings, Lower Cargo Rates
A titanic shift in demand momentum has forced shipping companies to brace for a slowdown in what would typically be a busy season for ocean vessels sailing goods to merchants around the world. Volatile market conditions and macroeconomic conditions have flipped the script on the seemingly unfettered shipping demands of...
Société Générale Set to Acquire Majority Stake in PayXpert
French multinational financial services company Société Générale announced Monday (Oct. 3) that it is to acquire a majority stake in PayXpert. The final acquisition remains subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, according to a press release. Neither party has revealed the value of the deal.
Banking License Puts Profitability Within Reach for UAE Neobanks
If the Middle East was late to the neobank party, the United Arab Emirates, at least, is making strides toward the future of digital banking. In an interview with Jayesh Patel, CEO at UAE-based neobank Wio Bank, he said that the new platform emerged out of “trying to understand what the needs of the next 10 years of the digital economy are.”
CE100 Down 1.9%, Caps Dismal September as Nike Sinks 14%
It could have been worse. The ConnectedEconomy™ (CE100) Stock Index sank 1.9% in a week that saw the broader markets decline by about 3%. The week ended a third quarter that brings the YTD performance to a dismal negative 38.2%. September wound up being a brutal month, as the Index was 10.9%.
Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image
United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Nike Promises ‘Decisive Action’ on Inventory, More Investment in D2C
“We face a new degree of complexity,” Nike CFO Matthew Friend told analysts Thursday, in the wake of the athletic shoe, apparel and equipment maker’s fiscal first quarter earnings results. But for an iconic brand whose stock has now been cut in half in just 11 months, that...
Report: UK Businesses are Vulnerable to Takeovers
A leader in London’s finance world has publicly expressed concern that British companies are vulnerable to being taken over by foreign entities taking advantage of both a weak British pound and general weakness in equity markets. Ross Mitchinson, co-chief executive of British brokerage and investment bank Numis, told the...
Retail Transactions Boost Crypto Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa
A recent analysis of global cryptocurrency transactions by Chainalysis sheds light on the unique nature of Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market, which represented just 2% of global activity between July 2021 and June 2022. For example, although large transactions fueled by investors and financial institutions helped Western Europe and North...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio no longer thinks 'cash is trash' - and says the Fed has hiked interest rates enough for now
The Bridgewater Associates co-chief said he's warmed to the US dollar because of higher interest rates and the Fed shrinking its balance sheet.
SEC Charges Arbitrade, Cryptobontix in Connection With Crypto Pump-and-Dump Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against Bermudan company Arbitrade, Canadian company Cryptobontix and their principals. Between May 2018 and January 2019 they allegedly undertook a pump-and-dump scheme involving a cryptocurrency called “Dignity” or “DIG,” the SEC said Friday (Sept. 30) in a press release.
Inflation, Rising Bank Rates Driving Crypto Lending in LatAm
Some Latin Americans are turning to cryptocurrency to access credit as a way to combat the difficulty of borrowing money from traditional banks there. The problem has become especially apparent with the high interest rates and inflation in recent months. In 2020, as the pandemic hit, Latin American central banks rose interest rates early — and they raised them further in 2021 and 2022. This caused traditional banks’ lending rates to grow exponentially, a CoinDesk report says.
Global shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Tuesday, with European markets tracking gains in Asia and U.S. after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. France’s CAC 40 gained 2.8% in early trading to 5,955.79. Germany’s DAX rose 2.3% to 12,484.83. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.5% to 7,013.73. The future for the Dow industrials was up 1.3% at 29,913.00. The S&P 500 future contract rose 1.5% to 3,745.25. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added nearly 3.0% to finish at 26,992.21. South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.5% to 2,209.98. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.8% to 6,699.30 after its central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings.
VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company
Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
Mastercard Adds New, Expanded Benefits for Small Business Cardholders
Aiming to help small- to medium-sized business (SMB) owners enhance their operations and boost their digital capabilities, Mastercard has announced several new and expanded benefits available to its SMB cardholders in the United States. In three new partnerships, cardholders can now access a variety of savings offers on eligible products...
PayU-BillDesk Deal Collapses at Last Minute
Dutch technology investment giant Prosus has canceled its subsidiary PayU’s $4.7 billion acquisition of Indian digital payments processor BillDesk, saying conditions of the deal had not been met. In a Monday (Oct. 3) announcement on its website, Prosus said that “certain conditions precedent were not fulfilled by the 30...
Lemonade Launches AI-Powered Contents Insurance in UK
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insurance company Lemonade has launched in the United Kingdom and now offers contents insurance to residents across the U.K. Lemonade now operates in five countries, after previous launches in the United States, France, Germany and the Netherlands, according to a Monday (Oct. 3) press release. “We believe...
Afreximbank Launches AfPAY Trade Payment Service in Africa
The African Export-Import Bank, or Afreximbank, announced Thursday (Sept. 29) the broad launch of a payment service called AfPAY with the stated goal of facilitating easier transactions among African financial institutions. The announcement said: “Afreximbank developed the product specifically to address the banking challenges confronting African economies due to the...
More Spending, Bigger Paychecks Shine Hope on Economic Recovery
Consumer spending in August rose 0.4%, aligning with bigger paychecks and rebounding from a decline last month even as inflation stays high. Excluding food and energy, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.6% in August. Food prices went up 0.8%, partially offset by a 5.5% decline in energy prices, according to the August personal income and spending report from the Commerce Department on Friday (Sept. 30).
