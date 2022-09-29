ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Trunk or Treat at Mishawaka High School

No tricks here! Just Mishawaka Education Foundation's Trunk or Treat event happening on Saturday, October 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Mishawaka High School, 1202 Lincolnway East Hwy. Costumes are highly encouraged. Food vendors, fun Halloween-themed blowups and lots of candy will be on site. For $5, enjoy the Midway full...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

One man charged with torture and mutilation death of dog sentenced

One of two men charged with the torture and mutilation death of a German Shephard puppy in Bristol was sentenced today for his role. 34-year-old Uriah Kling plead guilty to putting the dog, which belonged to his 10-year-old stepson, into a choke hold after it nipped at another child. The...
BRISTOL, IN
22 WSBT

Operation Education: Local schools get serious about required immunizations

This school year, schools are cracking down on immunization requirements. Indiana law allows schools to exclude students who aren't up to date on their immunizations. The required and recommended school immunizations are set by the Indiana Department of Health. Students in Kindergarten, 6th grade, and 12th grade are required to...
INDIANA STATE
22 WSBT

Silver alert for missing Elkhart Woman

The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding this 26 year old woman. A Silver Alert is in affect for Alicia Delacruz. She is 5-feet 1-inch tall and 270 pounds. Delacruz has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and slip...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Health
Mishawaka, IN
Society
City
Mishawaka, IN
22 WSBT

Near Northwest Neighborhood's 18th annual Arts Café

The Arts Café, hosted by Near Northwest Neighborhood, highlights South Bend's near Northwest side community. This annual event draws in 1,200 people a year. There will be music, arts of all different mediums ranging from painters, potters, chefs, textiles and jewelry. Food vendors include A Bite with Mee, Beard...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Pumpkin Jamboree at the Buchanan District Library

You don't have to be a cardholder to enjoy all the pumpkin fun at the Buchanan District Library, 128 E. Front Street. Leading up to the event next Saturday, Oct 8, the library wants to remind you it's the last day to turn in your decorated pumpkin. Those in 7th...
BUCHANAN, MI
22 WSBT

Three killed in Indiana Toll Road Crash

Three people are dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened late Sunday night at mile marker 67, near the South Bend west plaza. Police say an SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a deer. The collision caused the SUV to cross the median where it...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hill
22 WSBT

Semi in flames on Indiana Toll Road causing travel delays

Drivers taking the Indiana Toll Road Monday morning should expect delays due to a semi that is on fire. The eastbound lane is closed at mile marker 72 at the South Bend west exit due to the fire. Indiana State Police say traffic is still moving, but slowly. Only the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

REES Theatre reopens after 13 years

It's reopening weekend for the REES Theatre in Plymouth. It originally ran for 69 year, closing in 2009. The doors remained closed until Saturday night. Celebrations are set for the next several days, but leaders of the non-profit leading this say it's been over a five year climb to get here.
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

Several road projects underway in Berrien County

There are a few traffic alerts to be aware of in Berrien County this week. Work is expected to continue Monday on the Napier Avenue bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road. Officials say traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction for the rest of the project.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Cancer#Charity#Event Organizer
22 WSBT

IHSAA announces Volleyball Sectional Pairings

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA volleyball tournament begins Oct. 11 with sectionals. Pairings were announced Sunday and can be found on the IHSAA website. In Class 4A, the first round is highlighted by the top team in the NIC, Elkhart, squaring off against the top team in the NLC, Warsaw.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

ND Hockey edged by USNTDP in exhibition

NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame welcomed the US National Team Development Program for an exhibition. It's a team of some of the best 18-year-old Americans and three players are committed to Notre Dame. One is South Bend native Carter Slaggert, the son of Irish associate head coach Andy Slaggert,...
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy