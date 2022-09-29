Read full article on original website
World Cannabis Stock Index Meltdown in September, 'Didn't Matter Much, Expert Says
In September, the Global Cannabis Stock Index closed low on 9/30 and ended the month down 25.9%, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Cannabis Companies Affected. According to New Cannabis Ventures, the strongest 4 names in September all fell:. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR:...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Analyst Ratings for Ready Capital
Within the last quarter, Ready Capital RC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ready Capital has an average price target of $14.75 with a high of $16.00 and a low of $12.00.
Acuity Brands, Rivian And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 0.2% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta And Why Michael Burry Says This Could Be Worse Than 2008
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Stocks ended the Friday session with not only a losing week, but also a losing month and quarter, as the mass selling of equities continued. The S&P 500 was down 2.64% for the week, the Dow Industrials gave up 2.75% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 2.38% this week. September has historically been a difficult month for the markets, this year was no exception.
Why Oil-Related Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC shares surged 637.6% to close at $2.01 on Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by AstraZeneca's subsidiary, Alexion, for $2.07 per share. FedNat Holding Company FNHC jumped 308.7% to close at $0.47 after dipping around 28% on Friday. Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 167%...
How Is The Market Valuing Cannabis Vs. Tobacco, Alcohol And Pharmaceutical Sectors?
Faced with challenging industry dynamics, economic headwinds, and unresolved doubts regarding any federal regulatory reform, investors have become less willing to pay for rosy EBITDA growth projections. The chart is based on data from 253 companies, arranged into ten industry groups. Several industries are often compared to cannabis, including Alcoholic...
Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG ("Alta"), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2022.
Why Rivian Stock Is Rallying After Hours
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company provided a production and deliveries update and announced it's on track to reach its previously provided production guidance. Rivian said it produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter, its highest quarterly...
Where Mastercard Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mastercard MA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mastercard. The company has an average price target of $407.0 with a high of $457.00 and a low of $298.00.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Cantaloupe (CTLP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP complied with federal securities laws. On September 28, 2022, the Company announced it "expects to report three material weaknesses in its internal control framework" and would not be able to timely file its 10-K. After this announcement, the Company's stock price dropped.
Analyzing F45 Training Holdings's Short Interest
F45 Training Holdings's FXLV short percent of float has risen 21.19% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.11 million shares sold short, which is 16.36% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bogota Financial Corp. Adopts and Receives Regulatory Approval of Third Repurchase Program
Bogota Financial Corp. (the "Company") BSBK, the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that it has received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 556,631 shares of its common stock, which is approximately 10% of its outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC), as previously approved by the board of directors of the Company. This is the Company's third stock repurchase program.
Analyst Ratings for Vivid Seats
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Vivid Seats SEAT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Yields Fall Across Globe, Loosening Pressure on Stocks, but Volatility Still High
(Monday Market Open) Stocks rebounded early Monday as yields fell across the globe and the dollar also slipped, but a packed calendar of Fed speakers over the coming days could keep rate-related headwinds blowing on Wall Street. No fewer than 10 Fed speakers take the podium this week. They’re widely...
Where Amylyx Pharma Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amylyx Pharma AMLX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amylyx Pharma. The company has an average price target of $45.0 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
Where Smartsheet Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Smartsheet SMAR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Smartsheet has an average price target of $49.0 with a high of $62.00 and a low of $38.00.
