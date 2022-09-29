ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiantown, FL

wflx.com

Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County

WPTV is taking another look at Okeechobee County’s efforts to clean up the mess left behind from Hurricane Ian. Five days after the storm’s impact, nearly every power customer has electricity again and cleanup efforts have made huge progress. The good news is that some residents who feared...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

WPTV reporter witnesses police-involved shooting in West Palm Beach

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a West Palm Beach neighborhood on Monday afternoon for reports of a police-involved shooting. The incident is unfolding at Eadie Place and Rae Avenue. WPTV reporter Todd Wilson said West Palm Beach police officers, armed with long guns, had been staking out a home...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

MCSO relief efforts underway for west coast Florida residents

Multiple law enforcement agencies from our area are in Florida’s West Coast lending a helping hand. They say the magnitude of the devastation is immense, but the aid has been even greater. “We’ve seen roofs ripped off of houses, we’ve seen collapsed buildings,” said Lt. Matthew Immordino with the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
City
Indiantown, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County

Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Businesses chip in to help after hurricane Ian devastated SW Florida

In the wake of Ian’s destruction on the west coast, our local communities are coming together to help. Avocado Grill is collecting necessities like lamps, diapers and first aid kits, while the chefs fix up a jambalaya that'll feed more than 500 people. The chef and owner of Avocado...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Local businesses line up for FEMA approval on Ian cleanup

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help. “It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City. His...
PALM CITY, FL
wflx.com

Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families

Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper. Award-winning rapper Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation teamed up to pay the rent of 28 families living in the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach who were facing eviction.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Humane Society of Treasure Coast asking community to adopt, foster pets

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is asking the community to help free up kennel space by adopting or fostering a pet. The animal shelter in Palm City has reached total capacity. The shelter received animals from Lee County following Hurricane Ian and is expecting more animals from the worst-hit areas of southwest Florida later this week.
PALM CITY, FL

