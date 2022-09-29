Read full article on original website
Storm cleanup continues in Okeechobee County
WPTV is taking another look at Okeechobee County’s efforts to clean up the mess left behind from Hurricane Ian. Five days after the storm’s impact, nearly every power customer has electricity again and cleanup efforts have made huge progress. The good news is that some residents who feared...
Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire
A Delray Beach woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening. Unfortunately her two cats died in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it appears to have started in the kitchen and spread to other parts of the home, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.
WPTV reporter witnesses police-involved shooting in West Palm Beach
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a West Palm Beach neighborhood on Monday afternoon for reports of a police-involved shooting. The incident is unfolding at Eadie Place and Rae Avenue. WPTV reporter Todd Wilson said West Palm Beach police officers, armed with long guns, had been staking out a home...
MCSO relief efforts underway for west coast Florida residents
Multiple law enforcement agencies from our area are in Florida’s West Coast lending a helping hand. They say the magnitude of the devastation is immense, but the aid has been even greater. “We’ve seen roofs ripped off of houses, we’ve seen collapsed buildings,” said Lt. Matthew Immordino with the...
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
A Palm Beach County deputy was shot Monday afternoon while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach, authorities said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies were assisting West Palm Beach police officers with a search warrant in the 5400 block of Eadie Place.
Hundreds still without power in Okeechobee County
Days after storms swept across Florida, thousands are still without power. In Okeechobee County, residents say the last few days have been difficult since for many, being without power also means being without water. Colleen Harty was one of those people. Her lights flickered on Saturday for the first time...
Businesses chip in to help after hurricane Ian devastated SW Florida
In the wake of Ian’s destruction on the west coast, our local communities are coming together to help. Avocado Grill is collecting necessities like lamps, diapers and first aid kits, while the chefs fix up a jambalaya that'll feed more than 500 people. The chef and owner of Avocado...
Local businesses line up for FEMA approval on Ian cleanup
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s west coast, the long job of cleaning up will take months and involve a lot of help. “It’s all got to be picked up by somebody,” said John Essenwine, owner of Above and Beyond Landscaping in Palm City. His...
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families
Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper. Award-winning rapper Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation teamed up to pay the rent of 28 families living in the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach who were facing eviction.
Humane Society of Treasure Coast asking community to adopt, foster pets
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is asking the community to help free up kennel space by adopting or fostering a pet. The animal shelter in Palm City has reached total capacity. The shelter received animals from Lee County following Hurricane Ian and is expecting more animals from the worst-hit areas of southwest Florida later this week.
Finance experts: Ian could affect already problematic supply chain
Hurricane Ian is leaving its mark all over Florida and finance experts are worried it will keep supply chain issues from improving. "I cried. I never thought I'd be in that situation," J'Ira Mendez told WPTV. "I called my husband and I was like, 'I don't know what to do.'"
