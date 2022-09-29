Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday signed off on a plan to allow for the sale of beer, wine and liquor at Husker men's and women's basketball games beginning this season. The board, which met at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, approved the...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High softball finishes 7th in Heartland Conference tourney
COLUMBUS —Kearney High went 2-2 in the Heartland Conference softball tournament Saturday, finishing seventh place in the overall event. Kearney defeated Pius X and Lincoln North Star, but fell to Lincoln Southwest and Fremont in shutout losses, with Southwest throwing a no-hitter. Kearney defeated Pius X in its opening...
Kearney Hub
UNK pulls away for a 38-20 win over Fort Hays State
KEARNEY — The satisfaction of a 38-20 victory over Fort Hays State spilled out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney locker room. Before Saturday night, the UNK coaches never experienced the thrill of victory over the Tigers. The players had agonizing memories of last year's loss to Fort...
Kearney Hub
Hub Territory Football Highlights
Kearney Catholic couldn't contain the passing attack of Hastings St. Cecilia in a 49-7 loss Friday night. Carson Kudlacek completed 17 of 21 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Cooper Butler was his favorite target, catching six passes for 167 yards and two touchdwons. Jensen Anderson caught five passes for 87 yards and a score. Kearney Catholic (3-3) hosts Ord on Friday.
Kearney Hub
KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
Kearney Hub
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Kearney area elementary students invited to outreach with The Texas Tenors
KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors will offer a free outreach program for elementary students at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The 45-minute program will feature an introduction to the members of the trio, a history of the group and the experiences of The Texas Tenors on “America’s Got Talent.” They will also read their children’s book, “Ruckus on the Ranch.”
Kearney Hub
Kearney retiree creates priceless jewelry from turquoise, other stones
KEARNEY — Jim Armagost loves to get stoned. Stoned, that is, with turquoise, lapis lazuli, moonstone and obsidian. Armagost creates pendants and rings from silver and precious stones. A retired certified financial planner, Armagost spends hours at his basement workbench or in his workshop in his garage, which is...
Kearney Hub
Kearney service clubs getting kids geared up for winter
KEARNEY — A handful of service organizations handed out a small truckload of winter coats to needy children earlier this week during Thursday’s Coats for Kids event. On Monday, some of the same kids will get cozy at the Kearney Public Library during the Kearney Elks’ Lodge Warm Welcome to the Library.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
Kearney Hub
Costume Crawl on the Bricks planned Oct. 22
KEARNEY — Hit the Bricks for this year’s costume crawl beginning at 5 p.m., Oct. 22 and concluding at midnight. The Costume Crawl on the Bricks is a bar crawl and costume contest. Check-in for the event is at Nest:Space, located at 2224 Central Ave., from 5-7 p.m.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
