Edgartown Looks to Go Green
Edgartown is well on its way to becoming a state-recognized “green community,” thanks to the work of the energy committee chaired by Alan Straher. On Monday, Mr. Straher shared with the select board the committee’s recommendations to reduce the town’s energy costs and usage using the $132,000 grant the committee received in June of this year.
One Last Spin on the Flying Horses Carousel
Robin Meader, longtime manager of the Flying Horses, has spent the last three and a half decades trying not to hear the music. “I’ve heard it so many times, I just blank it out until someone reminds me,” she said Sunday evening at the carousel, seated on an ancient, red-lacquered chariot.
Oak Bluffs Man Arrested on Rape Charges
An Oak Bluffs man charged with rape and kidnapping of a minor is due back in court Oct. 21 after being released on $20,000 bail. Tisbury police arrested Craig Atkinson, 30, on Sept. 18 charges of picking up a minor in Vineyard Haven and driving her to West Tisbury before forcing her to perform sexual acts, the police report stated. According to the report, following an investigation Mr. Atkinson was arrested during a traffic stop after he was observed driving around Sweet Bites in Vineyard Haven, a scheduled meeting place between Mr. Atkinson and the victim.
