An Oak Bluffs man charged with rape and kidnapping of a minor is due back in court Oct. 21 after being released on $20,000 bail. Tisbury police arrested Craig Atkinson, 30, on Sept. 18 charges of picking up a minor in Vineyard Haven and driving her to West Tisbury before forcing her to perform sexual acts, the police report stated. According to the report, following an investigation Mr. Atkinson was arrested during a traffic stop after he was observed driving around Sweet Bites in Vineyard Haven, a scheduled meeting place between Mr. Atkinson and the victim.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO