Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals
Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
Town hall Monday on transit millage
One of the biggest myths about the countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot is that it will only support SMART buses. Another is that county residents’ millage dollars might pay for Detroit bus services. SMART is the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, which offers several transit...
Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County
A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond
• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
Macomb County mother sues Chippewa Valley school board over free speech
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County mother is suing the Chippewa Valley School Board after members of the board emailed the department of justice and her employer complaining about her behavior at school board meetings. At the height of the pandemic, school board meetings across the state became...
School admin. and law enforcement officials are encouraged to attend school safety summit
PONTIAC, Mich. — A school safety summit will be held in Pontiac by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Oakland School Superintendent Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson to discuss school safety, law enforcement and mental health resources. Public and private school administrators and law enforcement officials are encouraged to attend to...
Sentencing handed to San Francisco woman who planned meet-up with Novi boy
A San Francisco woman who came to Michigan to reportedly hook up with a 15-year-old Novi boy will be spending the next several months in the Oakland County Jail after pleading guilty, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. On Sept. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced Stephanie...
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Armada Township
New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
Fired Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned on charges
The Oakland County deputy fired for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for immoral purposes has been arraigned. Waterford Township resident Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. Sheriff: Oakland County deputy fired for violating ‘code...
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day
Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court
The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
Michigan State Police says troopers paying 'extra attention' to I-696 traffic enforcement
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
