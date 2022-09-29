ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals

Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Town hall Monday on transit millage

One of the biggest myths about the countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot is that it will only support SMART buses. Another is that county residents’ millage dollars might pay for Detroit bus services. SMART is the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, which offers several transit...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County

A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond

• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing handed to San Francisco woman who planned meet-up with Novi boy

A San Francisco woman who came to Michigan to reportedly hook up with a 15-year-old Novi boy will be spending the next several months in the Oakland County Jail after pleading guilty, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. On Sept. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced Stephanie...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Armada Township

New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
ARMADA, MI
The Oakland Press

Fired Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy arraigned on charges

The Oakland County deputy fired for allegedly attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for immoral purposes has been arraigned. Waterford Township resident Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, has been charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony. Sheriff: Oakland County deputy fired for violating ‘code...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day

Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court

The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI

