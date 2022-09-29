ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Coinbase Payments Outage Compounds Crypto Market’s Confidence Challenge

The Coinbase exchange suffered what it called a “major outage” that left customers unable to handle payments and withdrawals with U.S. bank accounts on Sunday (Oct. 2). It’s worth noting mostly because of the history that crypto exchanges, particularly Coinbase, have with going down at precisely the wrong moment. A slowdown or halt when prices are collapsing or spiking can be disastrous, given that swings of 5% to 10% within a few hours aren’t unusual, even for bitcoin and ether.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Shifting Global Trade Winds Lead to Blank Sailings, Lower Cargo Rates

A titanic shift in demand momentum has forced shipping companies to brace for a slowdown in what would typically be a busy season for ocean vessels sailing goods to merchants around the world. Volatile market conditions and macroeconomic conditions have flipped the script on the seemingly unfettered shipping demands of...
INDUSTRY
PYMNTS

Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain

Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Africa#Foreign Investment#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Oslo Stock Exchange#Chinese#10th Capital Investments#Ghanaian
PYMNTS

US FinTech Synapse Eyes Expansion Into India, LatAm

U.S. FinTech Synapse, which provides U.S. checking accounts to abroad clients, is close to 1 million Brazilian accounts and will be looking to expand to other countries in Latin America and India. Synapse lets clients open accounts through Synapse partners in home countries. The company has also recently partnered with...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Celsius Founder Reportedly Withdrew $10M in Weeks Before Bankruptcy

Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the cryptocurrency lender in the weeks before the company froze customer accounts and unraveled on its way toward seeking bankruptcy protection. Mashinsky allegedly withdrew the money in May, at about the same time customers were pulling their funds from the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
PYMNTS

Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image

United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Banking License Puts Profitability Within Reach for UAE Neobanks

If the Middle East was late to the neobank party, the United Arab Emirates, at least, is making strides toward the future of digital banking. In an interview with Jayesh Patel, CEO at UAE-based neobank Wio Bank, he said that the new platform emerged out of “trying to understand what the needs of the next 10 years of the digital economy are.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
Egypt
PYMNTS

Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’

Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Report: UK Businesses are Vulnerable to Takeovers

A leader in London’s finance world has publicly expressed concern that British companies are vulnerable to being taken over by foreign entities taking advantage of both a weak British pound and general weakness in equity markets. Ross Mitchinson, co-chief executive of British brokerage and investment bank Numis, told the...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Programmable Money’s Private Problem

Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Inflation, Rising Bank Rates Driving Crypto Lending in LatAm

Some Latin Americans are turning to cryptocurrency to access credit as a way to combat the difficulty of borrowing money from traditional banks there. The problem has become especially apparent with the high interest rates and inflation in recent months. In 2020, as the pandemic hit, Latin American central banks rose interest rates early — and they raised them further in 2021 and 2022. This caused traditional banks’ lending rates to grow exponentially, a CoinDesk report says.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company

Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

US Bank Debuts Cash Flow Projection Tool for Small Businesses

U.S. Bank has launched a new online banking tool that gives small business owners a better picture of their future cash flow. The tool, now available on customers’ online dashboards, gives the bank’s small business clients a 90-day cash flow forecast, U.S. Bank said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity

While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Tether Cuts Commercial Paper Holdings; NYDIG Promotes Tejas Shah to CEO, Nate Conrad to President

Bitcoin company NYDIG has promoted executives Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad to the roles of CEO and President, respectively, a press release said. Shah and Conrad will focus on bolstering investment in its mining technology, along with the platform technology business, helping banks and other companies utilize tech for next-generation wallets and global payments.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Afreximbank Launches AfPAY Trade Payment Service in Africa

The African Export-Import Bank, or Afreximbank, announced Thursday (Sept. 29) the broad launch of a payment service called AfPAY with the stated goal of facilitating easier transactions among African financial institutions. The announcement said: “Afreximbank developed the product specifically to address the banking challenges confronting African economies due to the...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Even Amid Digital Shift, Local Giving Still Matters for Banks

For financial institutions (FIs) of all sizes, maintaining a local presence and doing good work can have positive ripple effects. John Owens, president of Elan Credit Card, told PYMNTS that FIs’ visibility and active participation in the communities where they operate can influence where customers opt to obtain or retain their primary banking relationship. In addition, this dynamic is especially true with younger demographic segments.
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy