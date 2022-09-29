ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodrow Wilson brings Fall festivities Downtown with Homecoming Parade

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Floats, students, and vehicles of both the emergency and standard variety passed through the streets of Downtown Beckley Wednesday for Woodrow Wilson High Schools 2022 Homecoming Parade.

Departing from Park Avenue at 6:00pm Wednesday, the expansive procession pushed steadily past the familiar locales of the city, flanked on either end of the streets by the enthusiastic faces of Raleigh County residents young and old who had made their way out to support the community event on this windy evening.

City of Beckley Fire Engines hoisted student athletes high above the streets, followed by scores of musicians, cheerleaders, and homecoming court selectees from schools across the county.

Children in the community whooped and shrieked with delight as the sweets and treats so frequently associated with the Autumn months were cast from passing cars to make their way to the awaiting bags of the eager youngsters.

The event ran for just under an hour before all participants made their way to the parade route’s exit, shortly preceding the dispersal of the crowds which had gathered along the sides of the downtown streets.

Aside from their participation in the 2022 Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Woodrow Wilson athletics has also seen a notable week in that the Flying Eagles offensive line was awarded honors for LOOTPRESS’ Offensive Line of the Week.

Additional updates on homecoming festivities for schools throughout Southern West Virginia can be found here.

