NBA stars returning in preseason after missing 2021-22
The game was not the same without these stars. As the 2022 NBA preseason commences, some of the league’s most popular faces are taking the court again after dealing with injuries in 2021-22. The Los Angeles Clippers, for example, had two stars return to the fold in what is...
NBA・
Women to get more rest between hoop games at next World Cup
Players at this year's World Cup had a few concerns about the competition, including the compact schedule and the timing of the tournament, and the women took their complaints right to the top
Will LeBron James break the NBA’s scoring record this season?
LeBron James is on the verge of making history, and it could possibly happen sooner rather than later. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward is on the brink of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. A record (38,387 points) that at one time seemed almost untouchable, but now, LeBron sits just 1,326 points shy of breaking the record and it's possible that he could pass Abdul-Jabbar this NBA season.
Dosunmu standing out to Dragić in Bulls training camp
Goran Dragić has only been around the Chicago Bulls for a short time. Monday marked the start of the veteran point guard's second week of training camp practices with the team. But even in that span, second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu has made a strong impression. "I really like Ayo....
Report: Herro, Heat agree to four-year, $130 million extension
Tyler Herro just got paid. The Miami Heat reportedly signed Herro to a four-year, $130 million extension on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:. Herro, the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, would make $32.5 million a year once that contract kicks in. October 18 is the deadline for rookie scale extensions for those drafted in 2019, which Herro was the No. 13 overall pick in.
NBA・
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again
If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game before the trade deadline, the Wrigley Field faithful showered Willson Contreras with love in what might have been his final home game with the team.
What we learned as Fields, offense go silent in loss vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants gave the Bears every opportunity to leave MetLife Stadium at 3-1. But the Bears just wouldn't take it. Justin Fields looked better a week after his debacle against the Houston Texans, but the Bears failed to find the end zone and ultimately fell 20-12.
Rockies down Dodgers with ninth-inning run
Michael Toglia dunked a go-ahead single into left field in the ninth inning, giving the visiting Colorado Rockies a 2-1
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked
J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he went into atrial fibrillation the day prior. Watt said he decided to disclose...
Dragić's left-handed influences include Ginóbili, Kukoč
Most of Goran Dragić's session with reporters after Monday's Chicago Bulls practice centered on the team's new-look offensive philosophy, starting point guard battle and plan to manage veteran's minutes in the preseason. But the 36-year-old that signed a minimum deal with the Bulls this offseason also received a few...
Ingram, McCollum questionable for Bulls-Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans added a pair of stars to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both questionable for the contest, the team announced Monday evening. Third-year guard Kira Lewis remains out as he rehabs a torn ACL.
Bulls Q&A: Kostas Antetokounmpo talks EuroBasket, Giannis
Kostas Antetokounmpo has scored 21 points in 22 career NBA games. He is trying to latch on to his fourth team after getting drafted in 2018 by the Philadelphia 76ers and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, who waived him before he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. At Chicago Bulls...
Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks?
The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since 1999. But, they're still in the midst of attempting to find "the guy." Justin...
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?
With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and the Bears stand, Fields is 30 pass attempts below the No. 30 position. He has 67 passing attempts compared to Mac Jones' 97 on the season, the latter ranks 30th.
How Bears can improve pass game, per Justin Fields
In the Bears 20-12 loss to the Giants, Justin Fields completed 11-22 passes for 174 yards. It’s an anemic stat line, but each of those numbers represented a season high for Fields. That says everything you need to know about the Bears passing attack to date, but don’t tell that to the Bears quarterback.
Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video
If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you around and through Wrigley via a drone flyover — capturing the gameday experience from the hours leading up to the first pitch to the Cubs taking the field.
Drew Smyly hopes Cubs see him in their 2023 plans
Drew Smyly pinpointed this weekend’s series against the Reds on his calendar as he neared his return to the mound for the Cubs. “I really wanted to start this weekend and not next week in Cincy just to experience that home crowd at Wrigley one more time,” Smyly said. “The fans and the energy here are just unmatched.
Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury
The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return. The Bears moved Lucas Patrick to left guard after Whitehair’s injury, leaving Teven Jenkins...
Week 4 winners, losers: 49ers' two losses don't age well
Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?! It’s time to declare winners and losers from Week...
