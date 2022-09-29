ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA stars returning in preseason after missing 2021-22

The game was not the same without these stars. As the 2022 NBA preseason commences, some of the league’s most popular faces are taking the court again after dealing with injuries in 2021-22. The Los Angeles Clippers, for example, had two stars return to the fold in what is...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Will LeBron James break the NBA’s scoring record this season?

LeBron James is on the verge of making history, and it could possibly happen sooner rather than later. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward is on the brink of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. A record (38,387 points) that at one time seemed almost untouchable, but now, LeBron sits just 1,326 points shy of breaking the record and it's possible that he could pass Abdul-Jabbar this NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Herro, Heat agree to four-year, $130 million extension

Tyler Herro just got paid. The Miami Heat reportedly signed Herro to a four-year, $130 million extension on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:. Herro, the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, would make $32.5 million a year once that contract kicks in. October 18 is the deadline for rookie scale extensions for those drafted in 2019, which Herro was the No. 13 overall pick in.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Dragić's left-handed influences include Ginóbili, Kukoč

Most of Goran Dragić's session with reporters after Monday's Chicago Bulls practice centered on the team's new-look offensive philosophy, starting point guard battle and plan to manage veteran's minutes in the preseason. But the 36-year-old that signed a minimum deal with the Bulls this offseason also received a few...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ingram, McCollum questionable for Bulls-Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans added a pair of stars to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both questionable for the contest, the team announced Monday evening. Third-year guard Kira Lewis remains out as he rehabs a torn ACL.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks?

The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since 1999. But, they're still in the midst of attempting to find "the guy." Justin...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?

With Justin Fields playing poorly through the first four weeks of the season, people are starting to wonder who else the Bears have on the roster at quarterback. To give a perspective of where Fields and the Bears stand, Fields is 30 pass attempts below the No. 30 position. He has 67 passing attempts compared to Mac Jones' 97 on the season, the latter ranks 30th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears can improve pass game, per Justin Fields

In the Bears 20-12 loss to the Giants, Justin Fields completed 11-22 passes for 174 yards. It’s an anemic stat line, but each of those numbers represented a season high for Fields. That says everything you need to know about the Bears passing attack to date, but don’t tell that to the Bears quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video

If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you around and through Wrigley via a drone flyover — capturing the gameday experience from the hours leading up to the first pitch to the Cubs taking the field.
INTERNET
NBC Sports Chicago

Drew Smyly hopes Cubs see him in their 2023 plans

Drew Smyly pinpointed this weekend’s series against the Reds on his calendar as he neared his return to the mound for the Cubs. “I really wanted to start this weekend and not next week in Cincy just to experience that home crowd at Wrigley one more time,” Smyly said. “The fans and the energy here are just unmatched.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury

The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return. The Bears moved Lucas Patrick to left guard after Whitehair’s injury, leaving Teven Jenkins...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

