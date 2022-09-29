Read full article on original website
NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday signed off on a plan to allow for the sale of beer, wine and liquor at Husker men's and women's basketball games beginning this season. The board, which met at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, approved the...
UNK pulls away for a 38-20 win over Fort Hays State
KEARNEY — The satisfaction of a 38-20 victory over Fort Hays State spilled out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney locker room. Before Saturday night, the UNK coaches never experienced the thrill of victory over the Tigers. The players had agonizing memories of last year's loss to Fort...
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN - Nebraska cornerback Malcolm Hartzog won Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Monday after returning a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown against Indiana. Hartzog, zooming up the depth chart during the bye week to get his first career start, also had a pass breakup against the Hoosiers.
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 35-21 win vs. Indiana
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 35-21 win over Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Casey Thompson punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown that put Nebraska up 35-21 with 6:53 left in the game. A one-score game would have still given Indiana the chance to drive down the field and tie it up, but Thompson and Anthony Grant both impressed on the game-sealing touchdown drive.
McKewon: Nebraska can continue climb with Mickey Joseph, who has players pulse
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts likes hanging out in a Husker football locker room after games. Even after losses. But Saturday night, the athletic director stood in the center of a team that finally won a fourth quarter and closed out a game. For 16 seconds, Alberts, captured on video...
Inside the Nebraska defense's season-best performance vs. Indiana
For all of its talent, the Nebraska defense hadn't always shown it on the field this season. The yardage totals said it all — 528 yards surrendered against Northwestern, 306 against North Dakota, 642 against Georgia Southern and 580 yards allowed to Oklahoma. The Huskers allowed a different yardage...
Shatel: Which job is better? Nebraska or Wisconsin
Wisconsin sure loves the Nebraska formula. Walk-ons. Strength and conditioning. Stout offensive lines that dominate. Physical running game. Consistent fundamentals. Now the Badgers have fired a successful coach. Oh, it looked like Paul Chryst had let things slip. The Badgers, 2-3, had two bad losses at home, the last one...
Nebraska uses big fourth quarter to down Indiana, 35-21
At times, it looked more like a penalty fest than a football game. The green turf at Memorial Stadium was littered with yellow flags throughout Saturday night’s contest, and offensive rhythm was hard to come by as a result. No one will mistake Nebraska and Indiana’s 2022 matchup for...
Indiana looks inward after mistakes crop up in loss to Nebraska
Nebraska didn’t beat Indiana on Saturday night, the Hoosiers beat themselves. That’s the view of quarterback Connor Bazelak, who said Indiana miscues, penalties and poor execution are what held the Hoosiers to 14 points from their offense, not the Nebraska defense. “We beat ourselves tonight," Bazelak said. “We’ve...
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Indiana on Saturday. Indiana head coach Tom Allen: "This whole offense is not good enough." Connor Bazelak on absent WRs Camper and Matthews: "Obviously, they're huge parts of our offense. It's tough not having them. We had some guys step up and made some plays. We just have to find ways to make more. I've got to be more accurate on some balls."
KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney police priority enforcement area includes Kearney High School
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released three new locations for their October priority traffic enforcement. Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for October are:. — West 39th Street from Second Avenue to 17th Avenue. — East Eighth Street and East 13th Street. — West 11th Street from Second Avenue...
Kearney area elementary students invited to outreach with The Texas Tenors
KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors will offer a free outreach program for elementary students at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The 45-minute program will feature an introduction to the members of the trio, a history of the group and the experiences of The Texas Tenors on “America’s Got Talent.” They will also read their children’s book, “Ruckus on the Ranch.”
Kearney woman to educate others about a hidden risk for pregnant women
KEARNEY — In the spring of 2020, as the world battled COVID-19, Tricia Ridder was expecting her first child. She felt good. She had no morning sickness. An ultrasound taken 30 weeks into that pregnancy showed that her baby’s growth had slowed, but her doctor wasn’t worried. “I was told not to be concerned,” Ridder said.
13-year-old boy found near Omaha's Hanscom Park dies of gunshot wound
OMAHA — A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot late Wednesday night in Omaha, police said Thursday. Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police officers were called to 19th Street and Park Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Lenny Rodriguez at 29th and Shirley streets with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the boy until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Kearney service clubs getting kids geared up for winter
KEARNEY — A handful of service organizations handed out a small truckload of winter coats to needy children earlier this week during Thursday’s Coats for Kids event. On Monday, some of the same kids will get cozy at the Kearney Public Library during the Kearney Elks’ Lodge Warm Welcome to the Library.
Police identify 48-year-old man killed in northeast Lincoln homicide
More than three days after a welfare check led police to a homicide at a house in northeast Lincoln on Thursday, authorities on Monday identified the man killed as 48-year-old Robert Aguirre. Police found the Lincoln man dead at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon after a woman called and reported...
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
