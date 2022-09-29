ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

blufftonsun.com

Trampolines, escape rooms, Perk on the island, and a Messex reboot

We have seen a storm of new business activity over the past few weeks. Let’s get you caught up on the latest doings around the Lowcountry entrepreneurial community. Trampoline park coming to Bluffton: Families desperate for more indoor entertainment options, rejoice. Bluffton residents Haleigh and David Johnston have felt your pain and decided to get proactive. They have signed an agreement to bring the Altitude Trampoline Park to the U.S. 278 corridor.
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Long-time Bluffton resident designs, writes, acts, preserves

Randolph Stewart studied to become an accountant with a degree from Georgia Southern University, but 50-plus years later he has been the designer, preservationist and rehabilitator behind more than 400 homes across nine states. For most people, that pace might be enough, but after moving to Bluffton 20 years ago...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Countless people have been displaced after Hurricane Ian and at least 70 people confirmed dead. Compassion Christian Church of Savannah says they opened their doors to shelter those that needed it before Ian made landfall and they’ll continue to help out now that the damage has been done.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Salvation Army helping those affected by Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday destroying homes, flooding the streets, and killing at least 70 people. People around the country including right here in Savannah are pitching in to help those caught in the disaster zone. All last week, the Savannah Salvation Army...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Visitors enjoy calm night on Hilton Head Island following Ian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - It’s a quieter Friday night than usual on Hilton Head Island as many restaurants closed down ahead of Ian’s arrival. Ian brought strong winds and rain to the island. But, other than some downed trees, the island seems to have come out relatively unscathed.
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head Island, under a hurricane warning, hunkers down and waits

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The bike paths and beaches were uncharacteristically quiet as residents and visitors waited for Ian, which could bring hurricane-force winds to the Lowcountry beginning early Sept. 30. Predictions have the storm both moving eastward and intensifying since earlier reports of it being a tropical storm...
wtoc.com

Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - As weather appears to be clearing up on Hilton Head Island, people are coming out to feel the breeze. The wind is still blowing but the rain is cleared up and so did the sky. Although they have their hoodies on, people are still enjoying the beach out here but apparently some are home getting their party on.
wtoc.com

Bluffton missing the worst of Ian’s impact

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton, South Carolina seemed to have missed the worst of Ian’s impact as those who live here now breathe a sigh of relief. Even though this area continues to see rainy and gusty conditions, many who live nearby have come to Bluffton’s waterfront park to get a look at things for themselves.
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for picking the right produce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fall is here and it’s a great time for food. Many veggies and fruits, like apples, are in season. And if you’re like me, you may have some trouble knowing the difference between what’s good produce and what isn’t. Our Jake Wallace...
SAVANNAH, GA
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Hurricane Ian Impacts Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort

Hurricane Ian made its way across Florida this week, making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, eventually downgrading into a Tropical Storm, and then heading back out into the Atlantic Ocean. It’s now become a Category 1 hurricane again, and is coming back onto land in South Carolina. Disney has...
wtoc.com

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort Executive Airport close

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Airport and the Beaufort Executive Airport have closed due to Hurricane Ian. There are no more scheduled flights for Thursday. The airports are set to reopen Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. These times could change depending on the weather, damage that may occur from the the storm, and flight schedules.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Feed the Hungry to host dinners at the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry is expanding during the season of giving. State Representative Carl Gillard announced Monday the nonprofit will be holding three different dinners at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah. This will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic where people will be...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police reporting dock closure

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears landfall in SC

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Around noon Thursday, high tide prompted warnings from lifeguards on Coligny Beach, telling beachgoers to avoid the water.  Since then, conditions deteriorated, dropping more rain and more wind. Earlier in the day, at Coligny Beach, there were lots of folks who came to watch the waves and most of […]
wtoc.com

Railroad crossing work wrapping up in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - After a weekend reprieve, Richmond Hill drivers will face detours again Monday. Work on a railroad crossing on Ford Avenue resumes Monday - so drivers have to find another way around. The have closed the road again, even though you were able to pass through...
RICHMOND HILL, GA

