Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Auburn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ole Miss’ Oct. 15 home football game vs. Auburn, with the contest televised on ESPN. This game will mark the 47th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn dating back to 1928. Auburn leads the series 35-10, including a 13-2 mark in Oxford. The matchup against the Tigers will also serve as Ole Miss’ annual Military Appreciation game.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss to celebrate baseball national championship in November
Ole Miss announces plans to celebrate its 2022 baseball national championship Nov. 9-12, surrounding the Rebels’ football game against Alabama. Highlighting the week will be members of the title team being honored at halftime of the football game, sporting their championship rings that they will receive that week. They will also participate in the Walk of Champions and other fan activities.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss moves into top 10 following win over Kentucky
Ole Miss football made a major leap in this week’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll—jumping from No. 14 to No. 9 following a 22-19 victory over Kentucky on Saturday. The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) crack the top 10 in the poll for the second straight season after climbing as high as No. 8 last year.
Oxford Eagle
Judkins, Pettus earn SEC weekly honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After leading Ole Miss football to a top-10 win over Kentucky at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Quinshon Judkins and Micah Pettus earned weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference. Judkins was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, while Pettus became the second Rebel blocker...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss volleyball picks up first conference victory at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – The middle blocker duo of Sasha Ratliff and Payton Brgoch was electric, stepping up to lead Ole Miss volleyball to its first conference victory, a five-set win over LSU, Saturday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Rebels (5-9, 1-3 SEC) came back and...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss fends off late comeback attempt to beat No. 7 Kentucky
As Jared Ivey came around the edge he saw the football right in front of his face. He knew his team needed him to make a play as No. 7 Kentucky drove into the red zone in the final minute of a three-point game with a chance to tie or score the go-ahead touchdown.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss volleyball falls to LSU In five sets
BATON ROUGE, La. – A season-high 21 kill performance from Sasha Ratliff wasn’t enough as Ole Miss volleyball dropped a five-set heartbreaker to LSU Friday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Rebels (4-9, 0-3 SEC) were unable to overcome 30 attacking errors as LSU (9-5, 3-1...
Oxford Eagle
3 men arrested for robbery on Old Taylor Road
On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call being dispatched, officers arrived on scene and located several males running towards a vehicle matching the description the caller gave. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle before the vehicle left the apartment complex, and an investigation ensued after the vehicle was stopped.
