Blue Seat

Cutting Brennan Othmann for 22-23 season was the right move

The Rangers made another round of cuts yesterday, causing a minor stir in cutting Brennan Othmann. Many had Othmann penciled into a third line role, potentially with Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko, forming a new kid line that was a pain to play against. Instead, Othmann was reassigned to the OHL for another season, as he was ineligible to play in the AHL.
Blue Seat

Rangers cuts continue, camp down to 29 players

The Rangers cuts continued yesterday, with the Blueshirts cutting 5 players, trimming the training camp roster to 29 players. None of the cuts should surprise anyone, but I wonder what’s going on with Lauri Pajuniemi. His name was never mentioned in camp and he never played in a preseason game. It makes you wonder if he was hurt in camp.
Blue Seat

Five Rangers among NHL Top 50 players right now

The NHL Network has released its NHL Top 50 players list, usually designed to get interaction and attention, and five Rangers made the cut. The top two from the Rangers are Igor Shesterkin (11) and Adam Fox (16). Artemiy Panarin (21) and Mika Zibanejad (29) are in the top-30, while...
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: One more week of preseason

52-24-6 (250 GF, 204 GA); lost in Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers had a busy week, with 4 preseason games. They looked great in the preseason opener before losing a close one in Boston and looking bored against the Devils. They looked much better with a more NHL ready lineup in a win to close out the week.
Sports
Blue Seat

How to win DFS hockey and win big

If you’ve been following me on Twitter, then you know I’m big into DFS football. I love it. As I’ve gotten better at it –I actually had to add earnings from DFS last year to my tax return– I’ve transitioned to trying to apply what I’ve learned into how to win DFS hockey. Interestingly enough, there is a lot of overlap.
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
