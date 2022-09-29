Read full article on original website
Cutting Brennan Othmann for 22-23 season was the right move
The Rangers made another round of cuts yesterday, causing a minor stir in cutting Brennan Othmann. Many had Othmann penciled into a third line role, potentially with Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko, forming a new kid line that was a pain to play against. Instead, Othmann was reassigned to the OHL for another season, as he was ineligible to play in the AHL.
Rangers cuts continue, camp down to 29 players
The Rangers cuts continued yesterday, with the Blueshirts cutting 5 players, trimming the training camp roster to 29 players. None of the cuts should surprise anyone, but I wonder what’s going on with Lauri Pajuniemi. His name was never mentioned in camp and he never played in a preseason game. It makes you wonder if he was hurt in camp.
Five Rangers among NHL Top 50 players right now
The NHL Network has released its NHL Top 50 players list, usually designed to get interaction and attention, and five Rangers made the cut. The top two from the Rangers are Igor Shesterkin (11) and Adam Fox (16). Artemiy Panarin (21) and Mika Zibanejad (29) are in the top-30, while...
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: One more week of preseason
52-24-6 (250 GF, 204 GA); lost in Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers had a busy week, with 4 preseason games. They looked great in the preseason opener before losing a close one in Boston and looking bored against the Devils. They looked much better with a more NHL ready lineup in a win to close out the week.
Around the Farm: Adam Sykora notches assist in first game in 22-23 season
Adam Sykora notched an assist in his first game back with HK Nitra in Slovakia. Sykora is a very hyped prospect, but is still very young –he just turned 18– and will need some time to develop. The goal for this year is to have an impact with Nitra and stick in a scoring role. Of the 5 Euro prospects, Sykora is the one to watch.
Around the Farm: Brennan Othmann scores 2 goals in OHL season debut
Brennan Othmann scored a pair of goals for Flint in his OHL season debut, fresh off his reassignment from Rangers camp. Othmann is likely too good for the OHL, but since he couldn’t play in the AHL, there were no other options. Bryce McConnel-Barker got his first point of...
Hartford Wolf Pack training camp roster includes 1 surprise goalie
The Hartford Wolf Pack training camp roster has been released with AHL camps opening this week. The Pack roster is what you would expect given recent cuts by the Rangers, with one interesting surprise. Talyn Boyko, the Rangers 4th round pick in 2021, is a surprise addition to the Pack’s...
Rangers top line adds Barclay Goodrow in latest practice lines
It looks like the Kid Line is here to stay, as the latest iteration of the practice lines has the second and third lines remaining the same, but the Rangers top line adds Barclay Goodrow over Sammy Blais. That trio spent 94 minutes together last year to rather bad results....
How to win DFS hockey and win big
If you’ve been following me on Twitter, then you know I’m big into DFS football. I love it. As I’ve gotten better at it –I actually had to add earnings from DFS last year to my tax return– I’ve transitioned to trying to apply what I’ve learned into how to win DFS hockey. Interestingly enough, there is a lot of overlap.
