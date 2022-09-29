Man whose body was found in water off Torrey Pines State Beach may have gone swimming from unguarded beach

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
NBC San Diego
Sewage Spill May Be at Fault for Fouled Beaches From IB to Coronado to La Jolla
San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell conditions pushing ocean waters from...
US Coast Guard: 73-year-old woman airlifted from cruise ship off San Diego
An elderly woman was medically evacuated from a Saphhire Princess cruise ship near San Diego after potentially experiencing appendicitis Sunday morning.
Help sought in locating missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl
Sheriff's officials said 15-year-old Alene Mitchem left a note for her family that told them she was running away and she has not been seen since.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandiegocountynews.com
Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing boat off San Diego
San Diego, CA–The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 42-year-old man from the sportfishing vessel Outrider approximately 70 miles south of San Diego on Friday morning. Outrider crewmembers contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders at approximately 11 p.m., Thursday night, requesting assistance for a passenger who was displaying seizure-like symptoms.
Several people ejected from vehicle in I-8 crash
Several individuals were ejected from a vehicle Monday on a major freeway in East County, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
One killed, one badly hurt in crash on Clairemont-area freeway onramp
The fatal collision occurred about 8:30 a.m. on the onramp from Regents Road to eastbound state Route 52, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
Arrest made in Oceanside hit-and-run crash
The suspected driver in a hit-and-run incident that left a 28-year-old pedestrian hospitalized has been taken into custody, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day
The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
Man hit, killed by suspected DUI driver in moving truck: SDPD
A man was killed Sunday after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver in a moving truck, San Diego Police Department announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 in custody after abandoned boat found near Ocean Beach
Four people are in custody Friday after a suspected smuggling boat was found abandoned near Ocean Beach, U.S. Border Patrol said.
Bakersfield Channel
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
2 dead in South Bay crash off I-805
A driver and passenger were killed in a crash off a freeway Saturday morning in the Chula Vista area, authorities said.
Bioluminescent display of ‘Red Tide’ could bring bacteria along the coast
It’s that time of year when onlookers gather at San Diego County beaches just after sunset in hopes of catching a glimpse of the “red tide."
Oceanside Police seek help to find missing 74-year-old man
Oceanside police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in San Diego, California
Fittingly nicknamed ‘America’s Finest City’, sunny San Diego is a lovely place to spend some time. Located alongside the glittering waters of the Pacific, it has a wealth of incredible nature spots and beautiful beaches lying right on its doorstep. Now the second-largest city in the state,...
San Diegans could soon pay much more for water, now that a long-delayed rate analysis is moving forward
City already is imposing a second consecutive 3 percent rate increase to cover rising costs of imported water.
Desert tortoises rescued from heat wave
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance helped save juvenile tortoises from dangerous heat by transferring them from their outdoor habitat to an indoor one at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
Comments / 1