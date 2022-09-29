Bears RB David Montgomery, CB Jaylon Johnson miss practice once again

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears running back David Montgomery on Thursday missed practice for the second straight day as he deals with a right ankle injury, and his status for Chicago’s game at the New York Giants on Sunday remains in doubt.

Montgomery suffered the injury during the first quarter of the Bears' 23-20 win against the Texans this past Sunday. Bears second-year running back Khalil Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two scores in Montgomery’s absence.

There’s a slight hope that Montgomery could play against the Giants, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. The team will issue its game status report Friday afternoon after concluding practice.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) also missed practice Thursday. He sat out of Chicago’s win against Houston last Sunday. Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring), safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), edge rusher Robert Quinn (illness) and kicker Cairo Santos (personal) didn’t practice Thursday either.

The Bears listed linebacker Roquan Smith (quad), receiver Velus Jones Jr.

(hamstring) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (ankle) as limited participants.

The Bears (2-1) and Giants (2-1) kick off at noon CT on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

