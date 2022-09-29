ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears RB David Montgomery, CB Jaylon Johnson miss practice once again

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1rg9_0iFegXIz00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears running back David Montgomery on Thursday missed practice for the second straight day as he deals with a right ankle injury, and his status for Chicago’s game at the New York Giants on Sunday remains in doubt.

Montgomery suffered the injury during the first quarter of the Bears' 23-20 win against the Texans this past Sunday. Bears second-year running back Khalil Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two scores in Montgomery’s absence.

There’s a slight hope that Montgomery could play against the Giants, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. The team will issue its game status report Friday afternoon after concluding practice.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) also missed practice Thursday. He sat out of Chicago’s win against Houston last Sunday. Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring), safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), edge rusher Robert Quinn (illness) and kicker Cairo Santos (personal) didn’t practice Thursday either.

The Bears listed linebacker Roquan Smith (quad), receiver Velus Jones Jr.
(hamstring) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (ankle) as limited participants.

The Bears (2-1) and Giants (2-1) kick off at noon CT on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Adams
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy