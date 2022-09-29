Read full article on original website
Voice of America
U.S. CDC Ends Country-Specific COVID Travel Health Notices
Washington — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday it had ended its COVID-19 country travel health notices as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments. In April, the CDC dropped its "Do Not Travel" COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations, saying it would...
Voices: In Venice, Florida, we have no power, no clean water and no gas. My political opinions have changed
I moved to Venice, Florida from New York earlier this year to be with my mother after my father died. My parents chose Venice for its beauty and affordability when they retired 10 years ago. The neighborhood is in classic Gulf Coast style: a small, gated community with cookie-cutter stucco houses filled with older couples who made the same retirement choice my mom and dad did.My politics are well-known to my new neighbors. They fly Trump flags and sport “Let’s go Brandon” bumper stickers, while I grow organic beets under the palm trees and listen to NPR all day....
Voice of America
Australian COVID Booster Vaccine Program Stalls
Sydney — A new study in Australia shows that migrants from non-English-speaking countries are significantly less likely than other groups to have received a third or fourth COVID-19 vaccine. More than 95% of eligible Australians have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since the rollout began in February...
Voice of America
US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad
Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
Voice of America
US, China Compete in Space
The United States and China are increasingly competitive in space as both nations plan to put people back on the moon and establish the first moon bases. NASA, the U.S. space agency, is waiting for a new launch date for its Artemis 1 mission. It is expected this month or next. Technical problems led to cancellations of the first two launch attempts in recent weeks.
Republican pitch for people worried about abortion bans: How about a discount on diapers?
With Roe v. Wade overturned, Republican lawmakers across the country are now offering abortion bans and discounts on diapers.
Voice of America
Biden Visits Puerto Rico After Hurricane, Promises Aid to Rebuild
U.S. President Joe Biden surveyed damage Monday from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and pledged more than $60 million in aid to help the U.S. territory in the aftermath of last month’s storm. “We’re investing in Puerto Rico’s roads, bridges, public transit, ports, airports, water safety and high-speed internet,”...
Voice of America
Organic Food Is Popular, But US Farmers Still Unsure
Demand for organic produce has increased so fast that it has grown faster than the supply in the United States. The challenge for U.S. farmers is not getting buyers to pay higher prices; it is getting enough farmers to grow organic products. Instead of growing to meet the demand, the...
OPINION: Farmworkers face deadly risks getting to, from fields
Richard Longo: 'The industry has the power to help save farmworkers' lives...'Sixteen farmworkers, packed tightly into a van driven by their employer — an unregistered Oregon labor contractor — headed home after a long day loading Christmas trees into trucks for sale in November 2019. Not far from their destination, the van entered an intersection where a pickup truck slammed violently into its side. Three farmworkers were killed instantly, and others with severe injuries were taken to a hospital. Investigators found the contractor did not obey a traffic light and drove the van into the path of the oncoming pickup....
Choosing life in a pro-violence society: Why Dobbs is a recipe for disaster in the military
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In significant parts of this country, the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade returned Americans to a half-century-old situation in which hundreds of thousands of women, faced with unwanted pregnancies, were once forced to resort to costly, potentially deadly underground abortions. My spouse's employer, the Pentagon, recently announced that its own abortion policy, which allows military insurance to cover the procedure when a pregnancy results from rape or incest, or poses a threat to the mother's life, still holds.
Voice of America
US Ian Storm Death Toll Hits 51
The death toll from Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, reached at least 51 Sunday as rescue workers continued to search for people trying to get out of their devastated communities, particularly in the hardest-hit waterfront communities in southwestern Florida. The rescuers...
Voice of America
Teen Interest in Long-Lasting Birth Control Rises after Roe v. Wade Overturn
For about a year, 16-year-old Adismarys Abreu had been thinking about the possibility of getting a long-lasting birth control device. She was seeking a solution to her increasing pain during her monthly menstrual period. Then in June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade. The ruling ended a 50-year-old...
Voice of America
Uganda Seeks Ebola Funding Amid Exposure of 65 Health Workers
Kampala, Uganda — The World Health Organization and Ugandan authorities are seeking nearly $18 million to help contain the Ebola outbreak in the country for the next three months. The initiative comes as Uganda registers the death of the first health worker in the current Ebola outbreak and brings the total number of confirmed cases to 35, with seven deaths.
Voice of America
Foreign Influence Campaigns Ramp Up to Target US Voters
Washington — U.S. voting systems appear to be safe and secure ahead of next month’s midterm elections, according to senior U.S. officials who warn the more pressing danger could be efforts by countries like Russia and China to convince Americans otherwise. Just as in past elections, multiple state...
Voice of America
Colombia, US Discuss More Drug Interception at Sea, Enhanced Intel Sharing
Bogota — Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday they discussed stepping up the interception of narcotics at sea and enhanced intelligence sharing on drug trafficking. Leftist former rebel Petro, who hosted Blinken in Bogota, has derided the U.S.-led war on drugs...
Voice of America
More University Study Programs Become STEM-designated
International students who come to the United States often study science, technology, engineering and mathematics, also known as STEM. Not as many come for programs in humanities or the arts, the 2021 Open Doors Report says. Under U.S. laws, after finishing school, international students are permitted to work in the...
Voice of America
1,600 Rescued in Florida After Ian; Biden to Visit Wednesday
Hurricane Ian is no longer pounding Florida, but the aftermath of its power will be felt for some time. By Sunday night, more than 1,600 people had been rescued statewide and dozens of people were reported dead. Emergency workers are going door-to-door looking for survivors and bodies. Most of the...
Voice of America
US Judge Dismisses Mexico's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Gun Makers
A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. The decision by Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor in federal court in Boston is a victory...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso’s Traore: ‘The Fight We Are Engaged in Is Not About Power’
Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore told VOA in an interview Saturday he is not looking for a confrontation with Burkinabe forces that might be supporting the ousted junta. “The fight we are engaged in is not about power,” he said. Military officers Friday claimed to...
Voice of America
Nicaragua Breaks Off Ties With Netherlands, Bars New US Envoy
Managua, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with the Netherlands on Friday over accusations of interventionism, hours after it said it would deny entry to the new U.S. ambassador because of his "interfering" attitude. "Nicaragua, faced with the repeated meddling, interventionist and neocolonialist position of...
