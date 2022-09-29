San Benito County Fair is back in style

TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall.

The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday.

The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who are 62 and over will only have to pay $7. Kids who range from 6-12 years old are $5. Kids that are 5 years and younger are free of charge.

The fair hours on Friday and Saturday take place from 10:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fair on Sunday takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are a list of entertainment/activities to follow this weekend.

There is plenty of family entertainment for everyone involved. Twinkle Time will have families dancing and singing in the aisles. They will perform three times each day on the Patio Stage.

Magic and comedy will be on display thanks to Alan Sands. Sands will have audiences laughing and amazed at the same time. He has performed at more than 250 state, county, and agriculture fairs, exhibitions and festivals. He will be performing three times a day at the Taylor Farms Plaza.

The livestock events have already begun with judging beginning on Tuesday. However, the Junior Livestock Auction will take place on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a truck pull event happening on Sunday morning at the LA Hearne Grandstand. There is a separate admission fee for that event. Adults are $13 and kids under 12 are $7.

Loose Five will be performing on Friday night at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on the main stage.

Left of Centre is a country/rock band out of Reno, NV. They will perform on Saturday night with two shows on the main stage. They will be on at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Chad Collins is a Luke Bryan tribute artist. He will be closing the fair at 4:30 p.m. on the main stage.

For more information visit the fair website right here.

