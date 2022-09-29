SEEN HER? 42-Year-Old Woman Goes Missing In South Jersey

Diane Dusichka Photo Credit: Gloucester Township police

A 42-year-old woman from Gloucester Township has gone missing, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Diane Dusichka was reported missing from the Blackwood section of the township.

She was last seen at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 27 after saying she was taking a bus, Gloucester Township police said.

She is described as being 5'-03" tall and weighing 155 pounds. She has green eyes, brown hair, and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a rainbow-colored short sleeve shirt, dark blue pants, black shoes, and carrying a pink backpack.

She may be in the Galloway Township area, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Diane Dusichka 's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click here to access our Anonymous Web Tip page https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.