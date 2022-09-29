ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction

Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels

In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
disneydining.com

Bette Midler’s Autocorrect Mistake Makes ‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Think They’ve Been Wrong For 30 Years

The time is nearly here to brew your potion, light your Black Flame Candle, and summon up the wickedly funny Sanderson sisters — at least on Disney+. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and, if you couldn’t tell, I am very excited about that! And the best way to prep for the return of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson? Why, watching the original Hocus Pocus film, of course!
EW.com

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson 'Breaking Dawn' televised interview

Awkwardness or no awkwardness, the Twilight trio have a movie to promote, and last night Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner made their first joint appearance since The Event last summer on MTV First. I'm no body language expert, but I've studied my fair share of tabloids, and I...
EW.com

'Oz the Great and Powerful' poster: The flying monkeys have arrived

In the second of three panel posters from Disney's Oz the Great and Powerful, (the first one featured the witch… at least one of them) the unusual creatures of the magical kingdom are on full display. Witches Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz are absent here, but James...
TheDailyBeast

‘Bros’ Star Blames ‘Straight People’ for Dismal Box Office

Late last month, The Daily Beast made a direct appeal to heterosexuals: please, go see Bros. It now appears as though none of them heeded that call—at least, according to the film’s co-writer and star Billy Eichner. Touted as the first gay rom-com to be given a wide release by a major studio, Bros vastly underperformed in its debut weekend, pulling in roughly $4.8 million in the U.S. and Canada. On Sunday, Eichner took to Twitter to respond to the paltry box office numbers. “Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros,” Eichner wrote. “And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.” In the thread, Eichner noted that he was “VERY proud” of the film and directed everyone “who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo” to go see the movie “tonight.” Jim Orr, a Universal executive, was guarded in speaking to The New York Times on Sunday about Bros’ dead-on-arrival entrance. “We’ll see where we go from here,” he said, adding that he “really [believes] there is going to be great word of mouth.”
Polygon

The Halloween Countdown: 31 days of horror to watch

Sure, here at Polygon we cover horror year-round. We have our rolling lists of the best horror movies you can watch at home and the best horror movies on Netflix that are updated every month of the year. But even for year-round horror fans, Halloween is a special time of...
TVOvermind

Vampire Diaries and Spinoffs Detailed

What started simply on The CW with The Vampire Diaries eventually became complex and long-winded with two additional spinoffs that followed the original vampire franchise on The CW, The Originals and Legacies. Before Arrow and the Arrowverse dominated The CW, until their recent cancelations, shows of the supernatural genre like The Vampire Diaries reigned supreme on The CW. As The Vampire Diaries has been one of the older CW shows, it came from a sensible position that the series was revived through other series since the original series ended. Below, we’ve detailed The Vampire Diaries Universe and its shows, The Vampire Diaries and its spinoffs, The Originals, and Legacies.
Page Six

‘Married with Children’ star admits it was a ‘very misogynist show’

Amanda Bearse, who played Marcy Rhoades D’Arcy on “Married With Children,” says she understands why the show would be a victim of “cancel culture.” “It was a very misogynist show,” the actress told Page Six in a recent interview. “To me, there were some episodes and storylines that I really wasn’t a fan of … there is a bit of cancel culture around it, which to me is not inappropriate.” However, Bearse, 64, was quick to note that she’s “very grateful for that show for many reasons — mostly because it gave me my second career.” And that “second career” was directing. “Married With...
EW.com

Billy Eichner reveals why those hilarious A-list cameos happen at the end of Bros

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bros. Billy Eichner's new gay rom-com was irresistible to a wealth of A-list stars who make cameos at the end of the film. The Bros writer-star exclusively tells EW how he landed Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, and Seth Meyers for brief appearances near the project's conclusion, which brings full-circle the budding romance between Bobby (Eichner), a staffer about to open the country's first national LGBTQ History Museum, and macho lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane).
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Deadpool’ star would love to board the threequel’s comeback train

After being in development for almost three years and making frustratingly slow progress the entire time, Deadpool 3 exploded into life this week after Hugh Jackman was confirmed to be reprising the role of Wolverine. Naturally, that’s going to remain the biggest talking point between now and the movie’s release...
wegotthiscovered.com

An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite

The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
