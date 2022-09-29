Read full article on original website
Taylor Paige Henderson
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Touring the DeLorean factory
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Melanie Camp is going ‘Back to the future!’ Did you know the famous car in the movie, ‘Back to the Future’ was a DeLorean and there is a DeLorean factory right here in Houston? Melanie Camp give us a tour of the factory, plus what’s new coming out of the company, Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Brothers keep father’s legacy alive at Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria
HOUSTON – Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria is a family-owned and operated restaurant in the Lake Houston area with a goal of treating everyone like family. An immigrant’s dream turned into a reality, Ramon Reyes came to the U.S. from Mexico as a teen and built the thriving eatery from the ground up.
It’s a tie! Frank Billingsley, Derrick Shore voted favorite male TV personalities in OutSmart Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards
HOUSTON – Houston’s LGBTQ Magazine OutSmart announced Monday that KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley and Houston Life host Derrick Shore tied for favorite male TV personality in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Follow Frank on Instagram at @kprc2frankbillingsley. You can follow Derrick on Instagram @kprc2derrick. KPRC...
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lolita, a professional dancing pup with the brightest spirit
6-year-old Lolita knows the best dance moves, and she can teach you, too!. The pup, who is an American Bully, came to Houston Humane Society from a cruelty case. Volunteers say she will do absolutely ANYTHING for a snack, especially by standing on her stubby legs and dance for you!
Let’s go shopping for ‘The Rose!’
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, it’s October and that means breast cancer and breast health awareness month. All this month, you can help raise funds for The Rose just by shopping at your favorite stores. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, merchandise you can buy with proceeds benefiting The Rose.
Step inside Department of Wonder, Sugar Land Town Square’s newest interactive experience
HOUSTON – Department of Wonder is Sugar Land Town Square is a new interactive experience, that you have to check out in person…it’s amazing!. The 10,000 square-foot immersive space will open to the public on Friday, and it’s almost as if you stepping into a video game.
Beautiful skies, but too dry!
Gorgeous morning skies like the one above continue and, with the exception of a slight warming trend, the forecast keeps us under pleasant conditions at least until the end of next week! Even then, the better rain chance would come closer to mid-month with a big cold front diving down. However, that forecast as you see below is really beyond the scope of reliability. Here’s the American model:
PHOTOS: $1.5M River Oaks-area property screams ‘high-end bachelor pad’
HOUSTON – A motorcycle in the living room, Banksy bathroom tile and a suspended staircase -- let’s say this River Oaks-area house on the market for $1,595,000 is for a certain someone with particular tastes -- and the realtor staging is bringing that to the fore to the extreme.
Ready 2 Rodeo? Tickets for RODEOHOUSTON’s opening day performance go on sale Thursday
HOUSTON – Are you ready for rodeo season Houston?. Tickets for RodeoHouston’s opening day performance featuring country music singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. The tickets will be available through AXS Ticketing, via rodeohouston.com. McCollum will make a...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Local artist pays homage to Mexican icons who made history in Houston
HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, local artist Lizbeth Ortiz designed an art installation for the iconic Midtown letters in Bagby Park. The artwork represents a visual Day of the Dead alter with each letter representing prominent Mexican leaders who made history in Houston. It includes Ninfa...
‘I felt scared’: United flight attendant blindsided by ovarian cancer diagnosis after having her ovaries removed
HOUSTON – Dima Kourdie is a flight attendant instructor. When you think of the most terrifying emergencies, she’s prepared: emergency evacuations, fires in flight, heart attacks, etc. She’s prepared for many emergencies, but she wasn’t prepared for cancer at just 21 years old. “I felt pity...
Resident helps families escape apartment fire in southeast Houston; 12 units destroyed, HFD says
HOUSTON – Twelve units were destroyed after an apartment fire broke out at a southeast Houston apartment complex Saturday morning, according to officials with Houston Fire Department. It happened in the 1200 block of Redford Street near Gulf Freeway shortly before 5:30 a.m. According to Houston police, part of...
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
‘It makes me feel very scared’: Dozens of cars vandalized at luxury high-rise apartment complex in Rice Village
HOUSTON – A brazen act of vandalism in an apartment complex in Rice Village where dozens of vehicles were broken into, and oddly, nothing was stolen. Some residents at the Hanover Apartments said there was cash in glove compartments and even electronics in front seats, but nothing was taken.
Man fatally shot in Crosby during confrontation between 2 male suspects dropping off his stepdaughters, HCSO says
CROSBY, Texas – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man was fatally shot by suspects that were with his teen stepdaughters in Crosby Sunday. HCSO units responded to reports of a shooting in the 13700 block of Spectacled Bear Lane around 11 p.m.
Rollover semi-crash blocking East Freeway inbound and Beltway 8 in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler involved in a rollover crash is blocking the East Freeway inbound and Beltway 8 in east Houston, police said Monday. The crash happened hours ago, but officials said it is still causing major delays. KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes said drivers can avoid delays...
Suspect charged after fight outside west Houston nightclub leads to shooting, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been charged after Houston police said he shot another man in the back following a fight outside a nightclub in west Houston. Police said it happened early Saturday in the 8900 block of Richmond Avenue near Fondren Road. At around 2:40 a.m., police said...
‘Hellcat’ driver fired at by officers after doing donuts at NRG, crashing into vehicle; still gets away, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to track down the driver who managed to ditch officers during a potentially dangerous series of events, causing an officer to discharge his duty weapon. The chaos began Saturday evening in the NRG parking lot in the 8400 block of Kirby Drive. According...
