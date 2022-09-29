ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Taylor Paige Henderson

Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Touring the DeLorean factory

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Melanie Camp is going ‘Back to the future!’ Did you know the famous car in the movie, ‘Back to the Future’ was a DeLorean and there is a DeLorean factory right here in Houston? Melanie Camp give us a tour of the factory, plus what’s new coming out of the company, Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
It's a tie! Frank Billingsley, Derrick Shore voted favorite male TV personalities in OutSmart Magazine's Readers' Choice Awards

HOUSTON – Houston’s LGBTQ Magazine OutSmart announced Monday that KPRC 2 chief meteorologist Frank Billingsley and Houston Life host Derrick Shore tied for favorite male TV personality in its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Follow Frank on Instagram at @kprc2frankbillingsley. You can follow Derrick on Instagram @kprc2derrick. KPRC...
Let's go shopping for 'The Rose!'

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, it’s October and that means breast cancer and breast health awareness month. All this month, you can help raise funds for The Rose just by shopping at your favorite stores. Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, merchandise you can buy with proceeds benefiting The Rose.
Beautiful skies, but too dry!

Gorgeous morning skies like the one above continue and, with the exception of a slight warming trend, the forecast keeps us under pleasant conditions at least until the end of next week! Even then, the better rain chance would come closer to mid-month with a big cold front diving down. However, that forecast as you see below is really beyond the scope of reliability. Here’s the American model:
19-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in west Houston Monday morning. Officers found the 19-year-old woman unresponsive inside an apartment located at 2777 Briargrove Drive around 1:20 a.m. Paramedics were called and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers said she...
