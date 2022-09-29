ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man sought in killing of PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas; son, woman charged

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uG9Jz_0iFefeZP00

Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

His 17-year-old son faces the same charges, while 38-year-old Shauntel Trone faces one count of accessory after the fact.

Shauntel Trone is Freddie Lee Trone’s wife and the minor’s stepmother, the Associated Press reports .

The minor and Shauntel Trone were taken into custody Tuesday, while Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas, Los Angeles police officials announced Thursday.

Minor among 2 arrested in slaying of rapper PnB Rock; 3rd suspect sought

The charges stem from the Sept. 12 shooting of 30-year-old Rakim Allen, known as PnB Rock, at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue.

Allen was dining with his girlfriend when the gunman shot the rapper and removed some of his property before running out of the restaurant and fleeing in a vehicle.

Police initially believed a social media post may have tipped the gunman to the rapper’s location.

Authorities have not released additional information about the fatal encounter, but TMZ reported that the minor was the alleged shooter and Freddie Trone drove the getaway car.

The teen made his initial appearance Thursday at the Compton Juvenile Court and is scheduled to return on Oct. 19 for a pretrial hearing, officials said.

Shauntel Trone is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Freddie Lee Trone was booked in Las Vegas and is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.

“The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

