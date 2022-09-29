ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 4 days ago

EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student.

Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator and student, according to the sheriff’s office. The charge stems from when Diaz was a teacher at Edcouch-Elsa High School.

Hidalgo County records say Diaz was released on Wednesday.

His cash bond was set at $500.

Comments / 18

Allison Morales
4d ago

wow 500 hundred dollars. who was his buddy judge. 500 dollars, unbelievable. arrest the judge also. is the judge involved. fair question.

Reply(3)
5
Hunters Ex wife
4d ago

this is a daily event throughout Mexico it's just part of the culture Jesus Christ you think the river is going to stop a culture?

Reply(2)
3
life is what u make it
4d ago

NEWS check LA VILLA HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER MR SALINAS 16 YEAR OLD PREGNANT BY TEACHER

Reply(4)
5
ValleyCentral

Three arrested after stabbing of Brownsville bar owner

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Friday after a bar owner was stabbed in his Brownsville business, police say. According to police, Aaron Alvarez, 35; Victor Salazar, 49; and Brenda Encinia, 37, were arguing inside El Nuevo Monkey’s Bar, at 2535 E. 14th Street, and were escorted outside by bar staff. After being […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco police investigate possible gas explosion, one hospitalized

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Railroad Street and Palmas. The city’s fire department is on scene working on a possible gas explosion that took place Monday morning. According to a city spokesperson, a woman has been hospitalized as a result of the incident. The woman […]
WESLACO, TX
