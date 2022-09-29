Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa

EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student.

Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator and student, according to the sheriff’s office. The charge stems from when Diaz was a teacher at Edcouch-Elsa High School.

Hidalgo County records say Diaz was released on Wednesday.

His cash bond was set at $500.

