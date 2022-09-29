LAFOLLETTE, TN (PAID AD) – My name is Bill Archer. I was born and raised right here in La Follette, and I am a candidate for mayor. Rumors, tall tales and, in some cases, outright lies are told during campaigns. This one is no exception. It’s gotten back to me on more than one occasion that I’m running so I can hire a family member as a department head. That is not true.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO