With election nearing, Archer lists his ideas for La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (PAID AD) – My name is Bill Archer. I was born and raised right here in La Follette, and I am a candidate for mayor. Rumors, tall tales and, in some cases, outright lies are told during campaigns. This one is no exception. It’s gotten back to me on more than one occasion that I’m running so I can hire a family member as a department head. That is not true.
Wreck in La Follette on East Central at South Indiana Avenues
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – This serious looking wreck resulted, somehow, without anyone being injured. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares more of his photo gallery HERE. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/03/2022-10AM)
Get set for a quiet week of weather
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A cloudy morning gives way to sunshine today as temps warm to around 70 degrees. The day begins a quiet and mainly rain-free week of fall weather. Much drier weather is expected through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm to near normal by the end of the week. A cold front looks possible late this week or weekend which could bring cooler weather back to the region.
