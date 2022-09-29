Former NC teacher wins $162,826 jackpot day before her birthday

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Katherine Robinson, of Apex, won a $162,826 Fast Play jackpot the day before her 68th birthday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“What a great birthday present,” Robinson said.

Robinson, a retired middle school teacher, bought her winning $10 ticket at the Publix on Kelly Road in Apex.

“I got so excited. I couldn’t even believe it,” she said.

Robinson arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $115,626.

She said she planned to use some of the money to replace windows in her house.

