Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
Three injured in Eugene crash, LCSO says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people were taken to a hospital and three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, they responded to the off-ramp between Prairie Road and Beltline Road at about 12:51...
Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
Eugene police report numerous citations, one arrest after weekend of party patrols
EUGENE, Ore. -- After Eugene Police Department stationed intensified patrols in the West University area to combat unruly parties, the police are reporting numerous citations in their first weekend of patrols. According to EPD, the overtime patrols are in place to target illegal alcohol use, noise violations and unruly gatherings...
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
Woman arrested after driving into oncoming traffic on I-5, OSP says
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is facing charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after she allegedly drove against traffic on Interstate 5 and caused one accident, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, at about 11:20 a.m. on October 2, they were alerted to a grey Hyundai...
Bicyclist dead after collision with pickup truck on Oregon Coast Highway
GARDINER, Ore. – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries that later proved to be fatal after being struck by a truck on Highway 101 near Gardiner, Oregon State Police reported. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209 at about 2:21...
Bicyclist from Germany dies after being hit by truck on Highway 101 outside Reedsport
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver struck a bicyclist from Germany on Hwy 101 near milepost 209 in Gardner Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Police reports. The bicyclist died from her injuries the next day. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 40-year-old...
Wrong-way I-5 driver arrested on multiple charges including DUII
A woman was arrested Sunday morning and faces multiple charges including DUII after driving the wrong way on I-5 and hitting another vehicle. Oregon State Police say 48-year-old Heather Marie Bolton of Oakridge was driving her grey Hyundai the wrong way on I-5 when when she hit a Ford F150 near milepost 209. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison
ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
Manhunt ends with two arrests after armed carjacking in Gateway area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- Two arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street. On September 30th, 2022 at 12:26 p.m. the Springfield Police Department received reports of an armed car jacking in the 3100 block of Gateway Street in Springfield. Two men were said to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store.
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
Salem Police release photos of vehicle involved in Sept. 28 fatal hit-and-run
The Salem Police Traffic Team say they’ve identified the vehicle involved in last Wednesday’s fatal hit and run, which led to the death of 66-year-old pedestrian Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer. Investigators are now asking for tips on finding the following pickup truck:. 1998 dark blue Chevy...
