Las Vegas, NV

Thrillist

How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November

Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
NEVADA STATE
1oaklasvegas.com

Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)

Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport shows appreciation on National Custodian Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid Airport is giving thanks to its staff on National Custodian Day. On Friday, the airport showed its gratitude by honoring each custodian with Rubbermaid's “Behind the Scenes of Clean” recognition. The program visited 15 facilities throughout the U.S to recognize those...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

5 Years Stronger: One October Special

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October 1st marks the five-year anniversary since the One October tragedy. Five years later, the city of Las Vegas is stronger than ever. Our News 3 staff shared what they felt the day of the tragedy while covering the horrific event. Watch the above videos...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Center invites local children for Las Vegas pride

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Las Vegas pride kicks off this month, The Center held a special event for youth identifying as LGBTQ+. The group says more young children are feeling more comfortable expressing themselves. Guest joined in on food, games, and other art activities together. Organizers say it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again

Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
historydaily.org

Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas

Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket

Nevada’s top-of-the-ticket Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly trail their respective Republican opponents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The post IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
LAS VEGAS, NV

