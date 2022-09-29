Read full article on original website
Thrillist
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
1oaklasvegas.com
Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)
Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
news3lv.com
New, healthy lifestyle food chain, Clean Eatz, coming to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're known for its mission to provide customers with options conducive to living a healthier lifestyle, and it recently announced plans to come to Las Vegas. Joining us now with more are Evonne and Don Varaday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas homeowner fighting to get old internet box removed from yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Silverado Ranch resident said an old Century Link box in his yard poses a danger to his neighborhood. David Rounds said he nearly fell through the old unkempt box and has received no help from Century Link, which was recently purchased by Lumen. The company, he said, informed him it would be taken care of, but nothing has happened yet.
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8
Former Donald President is set to have a busy October with scheduled appearances in several states. Trump's organization announced on his website a Save America Rally an appearance called a Rally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Mesa, AZ (a suburb of the Phoenix, AZ area).
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport shows appreciation on National Custodian Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid Airport is giving thanks to its staff on National Custodian Day. On Friday, the airport showed its gratitude by honoring each custodian with Rubbermaid's “Behind the Scenes of Clean” recognition. The program visited 15 facilities throughout the U.S to recognize those...
Fox5 KVVU
Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fight involving several students at Cheyenne High School Monday led to a brief lockdown while school was in session the Clark County School District said. The school, located near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, released a letter to parents regarding the situation. Dear Cheyenne...
news3lv.com
RECAP: Sisolak, Lombardo spar in first and only scheduled gubernatorial debate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Sunday, gubernatorial hopefuls Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo faced off in a town hall-style debate hosted by the nonprofit Nevada Independent in southwest Las Vegas. The event, moderated by veteran journalist and Nevada Independent CEO Jon Ralston, will likely be the only debate in...
news3lv.com
5 Years Stronger: One October Special
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October 1st marks the five-year anniversary since the One October tragedy. Five years later, the city of Las Vegas is stronger than ever. Our News 3 staff shared what they felt the day of the tragedy while covering the horrific event. Watch the above videos...
news3lv.com
The Center invites local children for Las Vegas pride
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Las Vegas pride kicks off this month, The Center held a special event for youth identifying as LGBTQ+. The group says more young children are feeling more comfortable expressing themselves. Guest joined in on food, games, and other art activities together. Organizers say it...
Fox5 KVVU
Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced he will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”. According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Las Vegas Animal Foundation announces pause on dog adoptions due to illness
The Animal Foundation sent a tweet on Monday that there is a temporary pause on adoptions because animals may have been exposed to a respiratory illness.
LIST: Las Vegas Halloween Happenings in 2022
Halloween will fall on a Monday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you're not too frightened.
963kklz.com
Nevada Gas Prices Surge Higher Again
Gas prices in Las Vegas and throughout the state of Nevada have surged higher again in the past couple of weeks. According to a post on News3LV.com, AAA is reporting that gas prices jumped up another 13-cents in recent days. Drivers in Southern Nevada are now paying an average of $5.34 per gallon. That price is 42-cents higher than last week and about 50-cents higher than they were a month ago.
historydaily.org
Benny Binion: How An Uneducated Errand Boy Shaped Downtown Vegas
Benny Binion is shown at the county jail here March 19 after his release from the federal penitentiary for tax evasion. (Bettmann/Getty Images) Lester "Benny" Binion was a sickly, uneducated kid who grew up to become a convicted murderer, yet by 1951, he had established himself in the fledgling gambling town of Las Vegas, where he opened a casino, hobnobbed with gangsters, learned the art of the gimmick, and didn't pay his taxes. His casino helped to turn Fremont Street into Glitter Gulch and set the stage for the lavish game halls to come.
IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket
Nevada’s top-of-the-ticket Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly trail their respective Republican opponents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The post IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
‘Get the f— up, we are going to the mayor’s office,’ Las Vegas councilwomen both violated city policies, report says
Both Las Vegas city councilwomen involved in a fight after a committee meeting violated the city's code of conduct in an altercation captured on video that was later deleted, an investigative report found.
Fox5 KVVU
Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the escaped inmate who was recaptured last week in Las Vegas, will now serve his time at a maximum-security prison. Duarte-Herrera was previously serving his sentence at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, Nevada. However, after escaping the facility and going...
