ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Craving corn? This fall-time destination is open for the season in South Hall

By Taniya Pierce
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37eClc_0iFef3Bt00
The Buford Corn Maze, a longtime staple of the South Hall area, is open for the season. - photo by Scott Rogers

A good old fashioned fall weekend isn’t complete without a trip to a corn maze with a side of hayrides and pumpkin picking.

To fulfill your fall needs, the Buford Corn Maze hosts a range of seasonal activities for all ages.

Located off Exit 8 on Interstate 985 at the intersection of Friendship and Hog Mountain roads, the 5-acre maze was ranked among the 33 best corn mazes in the United States by Country Living magazine three years in a row.

Now entering into its 14th season, the Buford Corn Maze will be open through Nov. 13.

CEO and founder Rodney Miller said his visions for a corn maze started 20 years ago.

“I grew up on a farm in southern Illinois and always had a vision of starting an agritourism business back home to promote farming,” he said. “Once I moved to the metro Atlanta area I thought that this would be the perfect place to finally start.”

Miller and his wife, Kendra, partnered with two close friends, co-owners Jerome and Tina Beggs “to promote an appreciation and education of American rural life through the Buford Corn Maze,” according to its website.

Buford Corn Maze

Where: 4470 Bennett Road, Buford

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

How much: $16-$70

Tickets and info: bufordcornmaze.com

“From a broken-down pickup truck and a tent, we expanded the business from just a corn maze into a fall family destination attracting tens of thousands of visitors each season,” said Miller.

In addition to the maze, the Buford corn maze features an abundance of activities to keep the good times rolling, such as a haunted forest, pumpkin patch, animal viewings, pony rides, hayrides, a corn box for kids, cornball slider duck races, photo ops and the newest addition, the kettle cart.

As for food, the corn maze has on-site concessions called the Barnyard Grill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FB6rR_0iFef3Bt00

“We offer fun outdoor entertainment, and our price stays the same each year,” he said. “We will continue to provide a family experience for years to come.”

Miller added plans are in the works to add a farm experience center to the maze to host field trips and events throughout the year. With interactive displays including real farm animals, tractors and machinery, the farm experience center will provide a window into rural life and agricultural history.

The Buford Corn Maze is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the week of Halloween, Oct. 29-31.

Admission is $16 for corn maze or haunted forest admission. Both the single admission for the corn maze or haunted forest includes access to the “Kids CORNer” play area and unlimited hayrides.

Admission for both the corn maze and haunted forest is $28.

Season passes are $40 for the corn maze or haunted forest, and $70 for both.

All tickets purchased online can be used any day throughout the season, regardless of when they’re purchased.

For more info and to purchase a ticket, visit bufordcornmaze.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMSOQ_0iFef3Bt00
The Buford Corn Maze, a longtime staple of the South Hall area, is open for the season. - photo by Scott Rogers

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Native Plant Sale at Sautee Nacoochee Center

The Sautee Nacoochee Center is offering a plant sale on Saturday, October 8 featuring plants native to north Georgia. The community can purchase over 60 species of plants adapted to native pollinators. The Environmental Heritage Program of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association will host the fall Native Plant Sale for...
SAUTEE NACOOCHEE, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Atlanta urban forest bathing: An easy way to experience tranquility in the heart of the city

As an awkward, leggy young girl, I often found solace wandering in the woods behind our house on the former Presidio Army base in San Francisco. Our backyard swooped up a hill—we used to deconstruct cardboard boxes and endlessly tromp up the hill and slide down, whooping for joy—and a few yards beyond the hillcrest was a heavily wooded area I nicknamed The Enchanted Forest.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $4.6M Unequaled Property Offers Long Range Mountain Views in Fairmount

The Estate in Fairmount is a luxurious home boasting an amazing grand foyer with its 29 foot ceiling and a state-of-the-art electronic filter system with high efficiency now available for sale. This home located at 2611 Love Bridge Rd SE, Fairmount, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 13,314 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael S Maret (Phone: 706-218-0072) – Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty – Ga for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fairmount.
FAIRMOUNT, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buford, GA
Business
Buford, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
City
Buford, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Massive fire at popular sports bar, restaurant in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters were working to put out hot spots hours after a large fire broke out at Buckhead Saloon, a popular sports bar and restaurant in Buckhead on Monday. Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McLain said firefighters saw the fire around 8:11 a.m. from their station just...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Our Price#Craving#Travel Destinations#Country Living#American#Buford Corn Maze
Atlanta Magazine

In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta

Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
11Alive

Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Tennessee Tribune

Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
Justine Lookenott

Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds will be held October 6 through 16(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Racing pigs, lifesize transforming vehicles and a human cannonball are just some of the attractions that will be at this year’s “Fair Nights under Midway Lights” Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds happening October 6 through 16.
CUMMING, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years

According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
173
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy