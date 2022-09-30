Craving corn? This fall-time destination is open for the season in South Hall

The Buford Corn Maze, a longtime staple of the South Hall area, is open for the season. - photo by Scott Rogers

A good old fashioned fall weekend isn’t complete without a trip to a corn maze with a side of hayrides and pumpkin picking.

To fulfill your fall needs, the Buford Corn Maze hosts a range of seasonal activities for all ages.

Located off Exit 8 on Interstate 985 at the intersection of Friendship and Hog Mountain roads, the 5-acre maze was ranked among the 33 best corn mazes in the United States by Country Living magazine three years in a row.

Now entering into its 14th season, the Buford Corn Maze will be open through Nov. 13.

CEO and founder Rodney Miller said his visions for a corn maze started 20 years ago.

“I grew up on a farm in southern Illinois and always had a vision of starting an agritourism business back home to promote farming,” he said. “Once I moved to the metro Atlanta area I thought that this would be the perfect place to finally start.”

Miller and his wife, Kendra, partnered with two close friends, co-owners Jerome and Tina Beggs “to promote an appreciation and education of American rural life through the Buford Corn Maze,” according to its website.

Where: 4470 Bennett Road, Buford

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

How much: $16-$70

Tickets and info: bufordcornmaze.com

“From a broken-down pickup truck and a tent, we expanded the business from just a corn maze into a fall family destination attracting tens of thousands of visitors each season,” said Miller.

In addition to the maze, the Buford corn maze features an abundance of activities to keep the good times rolling, such as a haunted forest, pumpkin patch, animal viewings, pony rides, hayrides, a corn box for kids, cornball slider duck races, photo ops and the newest addition, the kettle cart.

As for food, the corn maze has on-site concessions called the Barnyard Grill.

“We offer fun outdoor entertainment, and our price stays the same each year,” he said. “We will continue to provide a family experience for years to come.”

Miller added plans are in the works to add a farm experience center to the maze to host field trips and events throughout the year. With interactive displays including real farm animals, tractors and machinery, the farm experience center will provide a window into rural life and agricultural history.

The Buford Corn Maze is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the week of Halloween, Oct. 29-31.

Admission is $16 for corn maze or haunted forest admission. Both the single admission for the corn maze or haunted forest includes access to the “Kids CORNer” play area and unlimited hayrides.

Admission for both the corn maze and haunted forest is $28.

Season passes are $40 for the corn maze or haunted forest, and $70 for both.

All tickets purchased online can be used any day throughout the season, regardless of when they’re purchased.

For more info and to purchase a ticket, visit bufordcornmaze.com.