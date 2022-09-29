Read full article on original website
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New, healthy lifestyle food chain, Clean Eatz, coming to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're known for its mission to provide customers with options conducive to living a healthier lifestyle, and it recently announced plans to come to Las Vegas. Joining us now with more are Evonne and Don Varaday.
New David Blaine residency kicks off at Resorts World Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — David Blaine kicked off his new 'David Blaine in Spades' Las Vegas residency over the weekend. He welcomed the audience suspended from helium balloons freely floating from the 85-foot-tall ceilings of the theatre. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid Airport shows appreciation on National...
The Center invites local children for Las Vegas pride
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Las Vegas pride kicks off this month, The Center held a special event for youth identifying as LGBTQ+. The group says more young children are feeling more comfortable expressing themselves. Guest joined in on food, games, and other art activities together. Organizers say it...
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
Pop up food drive opens for 1 October anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 joined the community in remembering five years after 1 October. In honor of the 5th anniversary, News 3 partnered up with The Just One Project for a pop-up food drive at Eldorado high school. The Just One Project works e to ensure local...
Metro Police and The Vegas Golden Knights unveil co-branded police cruiser
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police united with the Vegas Golden Knights for 1 October. Players and officers gathered on Saturday to unveil a new VGK-branded police car. It's part of a new recruiting effort. The partnership says its goal is to recruit diverse, qualified candidates...
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
5 Years Stronger: One October Special
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October 1st marks the five-year anniversary since the One October tragedy. Five years later, the city of Las Vegas is stronger than ever. Our News 3 staff shared what they felt the day of the tragedy while covering the horrific event. Watch the above videos...
Las Vegas police officer involved in crash near Harmon, Eastern
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police officer was injured in a crash on Monday. Around 9:51 a.m., a marked LVMPD vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in the area of Harmon and Eastern. The officer involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Terry Fator to host 'A Very Terry Christmas' shows this holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Very Terry Christmas is back. On Monday, Terry Fator announced the return of his special Christmas shows, 'A Very Terry Christmas,' coming this holiday season. The holiday-themed shows will begin Friday, November 25, through Tuesday, December 27, at Liberty Lofts inside New York-New York...
Nightly closures coming to east valley street as part of continuing interchange project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — East valley motorists are urged to plan ahead as nightly closures will be coming to Pecos Rooad as part of an ongoing freeway project. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the closure of North pecos Road from Sunday, October 2 through Friday, October 7, as part of the department I-515/Charleston Interchange Project.
Harry Reid Airport shows appreciation on National Custodian Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Harry Reid Airport is giving thanks to its staff on National Custodian Day. On Friday, the airport showed its gratitude by honoring each custodian with Rubbermaid's “Behind the Scenes of Clean” recognition. The program visited 15 facilities throughout the U.S to recognize those...
Investigation underway for two separate homicides on east side of town
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LVMPD Homicide is investigating two separate homicides in the east valley Sunday night. The first one occurred near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Another homicide occurred on the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and Oakey. Officials have not released...
Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in crash near Cheyenne, Jones
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian who was in a wheelchair is dead after a crash on Monday morning. It was reported around 11:19 a.m. near Cheyenne and Jones. The pedestrian was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
1 person dead after shooting near Tropicana and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a shooting near Tropicana and Nellis, LVMPD said. On Sunday, at about 7:48 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a person shot near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard. Responding officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot...
Boulder City hosts community event, National Night Out
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is inviting the community to a night of family fun!. On Tuesday, October 4 locals can join in on arts and crafts, food trucks, rock climbing, and more. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids...
Meet the Pattersons, bonds formed after 1 October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans stand united today as the community commemorates 1 October. Among those directly impacted by the tragic event are the Patterson's, recalling their pain and continued healing on this five-year anniversary. After speaking with the family, we discovered a connection between the family and...
SPORTS: McDaniels celebrates 1st win, Rebel FB shows fan appreciation & HSK open camp
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, Amik Robertson returned a fumble 68 yards for a score and the Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the season, 32-23 over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and...
Metro releases 911 call that helped police find an escaped inmate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released 911 call reveals the caller who tipped police off to find an escaped innate was initially hesitant to dial police. "He's acting so natural, thoughI was very afraid to just call,” Gabriel Delgadillo told the 911 dispatcher. The 8:36 minute call was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Delgadillo seeming hesitant because of the uncertainty it was the escaped inmate, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, who broke out from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs on Friday, September 23, according to the Governor’s Office.
