Georgia deputies find meth while searching burglary suspect’s home

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Jackson County arrested two people following an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity at a home in Pendergrass.

According to the release, on Sept. 7 deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office filed a report about a burglary that happened on Hammond Road in Jefferson.

Investigators identified Tyler Hayes Winchell, 24, as a suspect in the burglary and served an arrest warrant and search warrant at his home on Sept. 21 on Nichols Road in Pendergrass.

During the search, investigators found evidence that tied Winchell to the burglary. Officials also learned that drug activity was occurring at the home.

More evidence tied Maggie Elizabeth Rocco, 33, of Pendergrass to Winchell when the drug activity was occurring.

Deputies seized $12,000 in cash, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Winchell and Rocco are both being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Winchell is charged with burglary in the first degree, the use of telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony violation of probation.

Rocco is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, use of telephone in committing or facilitating a felony, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and felony violation of probation.

