WOLF
Two men arrested after police discover stolen firearm and ghost gun during traffic stop
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Police seized a stolen firearm and ghost gun from two men early Sunday morning. According to police, around 2:16 AM on Sunday, Hazleton City Police received a report of a man with a firearm near East Broad Street and North Wyoming Street. Officers...
WOLF
DA: Monroe County woman wanted on heroin distribution charges
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public's help in locating a woman they say is wanted on charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin. Officials say the suspect, 24-year-old Kathleen Marie Ellis, may be residing...
WOLF
Parents arrested after 5-year-old boy found wandering streets at 1:30 AM in diaper
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two parents in Schuylkill County are facing child endangerment charges after police say their 5-year-old son was found wandering the city streets around 1:30 AM last Wednesday. According to Skook News, Pottsville Police say a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of...
WOLF
Harveys Lake contractor charged with two counts felony theft
HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — 62-year-old contractor Jerry Brown of Harveys Lake has been charged with two counts of felony theft for allegedly taking materials from former client, Manny Santayana’s property. Santayana came forward in June with allegations of preferential treatment against the Harveys Lake zoning officer,...
WOLF
Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
WOLF
Woman dies in hospital over a month after car accident
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Over a month after a Mahoning Township crash, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, Patricia Rodenbach, of Lehighton, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 30th. Her cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.
WOLF
Coffee with a Cop event with Hazleton Police
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday was the annual Coffee with a Cop event. It's a day for Hazelton Police to interact with the community and build relations. Police can showcase new equipment to the public and answer any questions or concerns the community might have. There's even a...
WOLF
New details about crash that left 1,135 without power in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A car crashed into a utility pole on Oct. 1 leaving over 1,000 Lancaster County residences without power for 10 hours, according to Manheim Township Police and PPL. Lancaster County dispatch says that officials were called to the crash scene at 12:06 p.m. after...
WOLF
Deadly fire in West Scranton kills one person
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Update 10/3/22: The Lackawanna County Coroner has identified the victim as 63-year-old Gerard K. McGuire. He died from excessive smoke inhalation during Saturday night's fire. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A deadly fire in West Scranton killed 1 person last night. Firefighters said that the call came in...
WOLF
Woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits porch of house
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A female driver was killed when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a front porch before coming to a stop against a tree, according to Skook News. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Hubley Township. The driver was pronounced...
WOLF
Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
WOLF
I-81 lane closure in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One lane of I-81 in lower Luzerne County will be closed for the remainder of the day due to bridge repair work. According to PennDOT, a lane has been shut down at mile marker 142 near Hazleton as crews perform bridge repairs. The closure is...
WOLF
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention month, which strives to bring attention to an issue that affect many and goes further than just physical violence. The theme for this year’s National Domestic Violence Awareness month is #Every1KnowsSome1. Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County Deputy Director, Mike Ritter,...
WOLF
Behind the Screams: Reaper's Revenge
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With September ending, that means that Halloween is right around the corner. FOX56's Jake Sarwar got a "Behind the Screams" look at how this haunted attraction brings the fright every spooky season. “You know a lot of us are home haunters and we do...
WOLF
SWB Railriders host month-long food drive benefitting local food bank
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are hosting a non-perishable food drive benefitting The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank from October 1st through November 1st. People are encouraged to donate a bag of non-perishable food items to receive one ticket voucher redeemable for a regular season 2023 RailRiders...
WOLF
Gravestone Manor opens for 2022 spooky season
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One of Pennsylvania’s most immersive Halloween experiences--Gravestone Manor-- returned on Friday night. It's located at the Trion Warehouse on Highway 315 in Plains. The attraction has a theater with elaborate scenes and effects. This year's show is about an abandoned campground with...
WOLF
The Swetland Homestead gave visitors a glimpse at the past today for their Fall Festival
Wyoming, Luzerne Co. — “It's really the best way to see where some of the modern hand working comes as opposed to just buying something from a factory," said Director of operations and programs for Luzerne county Historical Society Mark Riccetti Jr. “The projects we make are historically...
