Schuylkill County, PA

WOLF

DA: Monroe County woman wanted on heroin distribution charges

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public's help in locating a woman they say is wanted on charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin. Officials say the suspect, 24-year-old Kathleen Marie Ellis, may be residing...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Harveys Lake contractor charged with two counts felony theft

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — 62-year-old contractor Jerry Brown of Harveys Lake has been charged with two counts of felony theft for allegedly taking materials from former client, Manny Santayana’s property. Santayana came forward in June with allegations of preferential treatment against the Harveys Lake zoning officer,...
HARVEYS LAKE, PA
Crime & Safety
WOLF

Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Woman dies in hospital over a month after car accident

LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Over a month after a Mahoning Township crash, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, Patricia Rodenbach, of Lehighton, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 30th. Her cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WOLF

Coffee with a Cop event with Hazleton Police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday was the annual Coffee with a Cop event. It's a day for Hazelton Police to interact with the community and build relations. Police can showcase new equipment to the public and answer any questions or concerns the community might have. There's even a...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Deadly fire in West Scranton kills one person

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Update 10/3/22: The Lackawanna County Coroner has identified the victim as 63-year-old Gerard K. McGuire. He died from excessive smoke inhalation during Saturday night's fire. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A deadly fire in West Scranton killed 1 person last night. Firefighters said that the call came in...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits porch of house

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A female driver was killed when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a front porch before coming to a stop against a tree, according to Skook News. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Hubley Township. The driver was pronounced...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

I-81 lane closure in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One lane of I-81 in lower Luzerne County will be closed for the remainder of the day due to bridge repair work. According to PennDOT, a lane has been shut down at mile marker 142 near Hazleton as crews perform bridge repairs. The closure is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention month, which strives to bring attention to an issue that affect many and goes further than just physical violence. The theme for this year’s National Domestic Violence Awareness month is #Every1KnowsSome1. Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County Deputy Director, Mike Ritter,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Behind the Screams: Reaper's Revenge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — With September ending, that means that Halloween is right around the corner. FOX56's Jake Sarwar got a "Behind the Screams" look at how this haunted attraction brings the fright every spooky season. “You know a lot of us are home haunters and we do...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

SWB Railriders host month-long food drive benefitting local food bank

LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are hosting a non-perishable food drive benefitting The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank from October 1st through November 1st. People are encouraged to donate a bag of non-perishable food items to receive one ticket voucher redeemable for a regular season 2023 RailRiders...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Gravestone Manor opens for 2022 spooky season

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One of Pennsylvania’s most immersive Halloween experiences--Gravestone Manor-- returned on Friday night. It's located at the Trion Warehouse on Highway 315 in Plains. The attraction has a theater with elaborate scenes and effects. This year's show is about an abandoned campground with...
PLAINS, PA

