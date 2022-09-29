Read full article on original website
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
fox5dc.com
Video shows suspects connected to Buddy Harrison's murder
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released new surveillance video of the moments before and after the deadly shooting of local boxing legend Buddy Harrison. In the video, a white car pulls up outside Harrison's home along 30th Street Southeast. Two men get out and run out of the frame. A...
sancerresatsunset.com
Anderson House in Washington, D.C.
A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
fox5dc.com
New surveillance video released in local boxing trainer's death
D.C. police have released new surveillance video from moments before the deadly shooting of boxing trainer Arthur "Buddy" Harrison. Officials said the 62-year-old was gunned down at his home in Southeast almost two weeks ago. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Hillcrest Heights, Maryland outside the community boxing gym that Buddy owned.
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
Development has forced many historically Black communities around the country to uproot and disperse. Cemeteries often remain the only proof that those communities existed.
umterps.com
Weller Inducted into DC Basketball Hall of Fame
BETHESDA, MD -- Former Maryland women's basketball head coach Chris Weller will be inducted into the Washington DC Metro Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday in a reception at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda. Weller will be inducted along with Austin Carr, the late David Carrasco, Johnny Dawkins, Donald Dell, John...
mocoshow.com
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
howard.edu
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®
WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
thedcpost.com
The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend
The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
WUSA
Vigil held for boxer killed in Southeast DC
A community tribute will be held for Buddy Harrison Thursday night. Harrison was shot and killed last week outside of his D.C. home.
storereporter.com
Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū
After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
WTOP
20 years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
20 years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
cohaitungchi.com
9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things for couples to do in dc | 9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples. From the outside, Washington DC can seem like a concrete jungle full of busy government workers and middle school grade field trip groups. However, there are many ways to escape the bustle of the city’s busy sidewalks to have a truly romantic experience here. As a DC local, it’s one of my favorite challenges to find romantic places within my own city for when my long-distance boyfriend comes to visit. After lots of trial and error, I’ve compiled a list of 9 of my favorite romantic things to do in DC!
WECT
Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute owned by James Madison at DC concert
WASHINGTON — Tourists from all over the world come to Washington, D.C. for our monuments and to enjoy a bit of historical education as they vacation. Apparently celebrities really are just like us, because famous singer Lizzo paid a special visit to the Library of Congress Monday when she was in the District for her "Lizzo: The Special Tour."
18-year-old shot and killed in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An teenager was shot and killed on Saturday night in Northeast, D.C....
September ends with two more million dollar lottery winners
The month of September ended with the Maryland Lottery crowning two more millionaires. One lucky scratch-off ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Lanham Severn Drive in Prince George’s County.
Juvenile one of two shot in D.C. Tuesday night
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took...
Yale grounds Howard with big day on offense
Howard kept it close but a big day on the ground for Yale proved to be too much for the Bison. The post Yale grounds Howard with big day on offense appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
2-Year-Old Found Shot Inside Of Crashed Car In DC After Late Night Collision
A toddler was found shot inside of a vehicle that had crashed in D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington. The driver of the vehicle was trying to take the 2-year-old to the hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound when they crashed in the 2500 block of Q Street SE around 12:25 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3, continues the outlet.
