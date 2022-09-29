Read full article on original website
Saginaw bus service adds county’s top employer as stop, along with three new routes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) routes now reach one of the region’s largest employers and stretches down a busy commercial district. STARS officials announced the updated route map as bus fares returned this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Flint Fire Department finds body in detached garage
The Flint Fire Department found the body of an unidentified person after extinguishing flames in a detached garage on Lorado Avenue on Sunday. The Flint Police Department says no further information on the identity, how the body ended up in the garage or possible suspects in the death were available Monday morning.
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
Body found in burned Flint garage not identified
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have not identified the body of a man found after a garage fire in Flint on Sunday evening. The Flint Police Department says no further information on the identity, how the body ended up in the garage or possible suspects in the death were available Monday morning.
Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today
A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
Fire crews find body while responding to fire
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department found a body while responding to a fire. It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the 900 block of E. Lorado. “When I looked out and I seen how big it was with the red flames,” said Sharon Williams.
Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
Michigan firefighters find body in burning field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini announces retirement amid assault allegations
BAY CITY, MI — After 16 years in the position and amid controversy in his recent interactions with some teens, Michael J. Cecchini is retiring as director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Cecchini announced his retirement plans to city officials on Sunday, Oct. 2, said Bay...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Saginaw Township home with a ‘feel of comfort’ hits the market
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI - An all-brick home on .86 acres is on the market in the Saginaw area. The home is located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and is listed at $429,900. Realtor Connie Reppuhn of Century 21 Signature Realty said the home is ready to move in immediately. “The layout...
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
Flint’s $300 water credits applied to accounts, including thousands that were past-due
FLINT, MI -- If there’s not a $300 credit on your home water account, it’s time to call City Hall. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Monday, Oct. 3, that the city has applied the long-talked-about credits to 28,057 residential customer accounts in Flint, including roughly 12,000 with past-due balances.
Pickup driver's body crushed beyond recognition in fatal collision with tree
Bloomfield Township police are investigating a deadly, high-speed crash where the driver of a pickup truck struck a tree. The impact was so severe that even the driver’s sex cannot officially be determined without further examination.
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
Bridgeport man charged with armed robbery in holdup of party store
SAGINAW, MI — A Bridgeport man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a local party store with a BB gun. Dillion C. Payne, 28, on Monday, Oct. 3, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on one count of armed robbery. The charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment.
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
