Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
abc12.com

Flint Fire Department finds body in detached garage

The Flint Fire Department found the body of an unidentified person after extinguishing flames in a detached garage on Lorado Avenue on Sunday. The Flint Police Department says no further information on the identity, how the body ended up in the garage or possible suspects in the death were available Monday morning.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location

Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Body found in burned Flint garage not identified

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have not identified the body of a man found after a garage fire in Flint on Sunday evening. The Flint Police Department says no further information on the identity, how the body ended up in the garage or possible suspects in the death were available Monday morning.
FLINT, MI
whmi.com

Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today

A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
LINDEN, MI
WNEM

Fire crews find body while responding to fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department found a body while responding to a fire. It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the 900 block of E. Lorado. “When I looked out and I seen how big it was with the red flames,” said Sharon Williams.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Manhunt under way for North Carolina fugitive possibly in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A manhunt is under way in the Flint area for a 30-year-old wanted in connection with an attempted murder case from North Carolina. Police are looking for Joshua Lynn Sylvester, who is facing charges of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure and felon in possession with a firearm.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
OTTER LAKE, MI
Club 93.7

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

