Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Terry Fator to host 'A Very Terry Christmas' shows this holiday season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Very Terry Christmas is back. On Monday, Terry Fator announced the return of his special Christmas shows, 'A Very Terry Christmas,' coming this holiday season. The holiday-themed shows will begin Friday, November 25, through Tuesday, December 27, at Liberty Lofts inside New York-New York...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One October Remember Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hundreds joined today at the Clark City Amphitheater to remember the lives lost five years ago. Local survivors, along with other organizers, put the event together to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy in a meaningful way. The funds raised at the event will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New David Blaine residency kicks off at Resorts World Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — David Blaine kicked off his new 'David Blaine in Spades' Las Vegas residency over the weekend. He welcomed the audience suspended from helium balloons freely floating from the 85-foot-tall ceilings of the theatre. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Harry Reid Airport shows appreciation on National...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
news3lv.com

The Center invites local children for Las Vegas pride

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As Las Vegas pride kicks off this month, The Center held a special event for youth identifying as LGBTQ+. The group says more young children are feeling more comfortable expressing themselves. Guest joined in on food, games, and other art activities together. Organizers say it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids Music Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Children are invited to grab their instruments and rock out for this week's musical spectacular. The first week of October kicks off the 7th annual Kids Music Day. Keep Music Alive is teaming up with music schools throughout the nation to provide instruments, lessons, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

5 Years Stronger: One October Special

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October 1st marks the five-year anniversary since the One October tragedy. Five years later, the city of Las Vegas is stronger than ever. Our News 3 staff shared what they felt the day of the tragedy while covering the horrific event. Watch the above videos...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: UMC hosts memorial blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are welcome to honor the five-year anniversary of 1 October by donating blood. UMC is partnering with Vitalant for its annual 1 October Memorial Blood Drive. The event invites others to save lives to remember those impacted the most. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
news3lv.com

Celebrate International Day of the Girl with Discovery Children's Museum

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Discovery Children Museum celebrated International Day of the Girl. Sunday morning, kindergarten through 8th-grade students joined their families in stem learning experiences. A number of free workshops were available including introductions to coding, 3D printing, engineering challenges, and much more. To learn how to get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boulder City hosts community event, National Night Out

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is inviting the community to a night of family fun!. On Tuesday, October 4 locals can join in on arts and crafts, food trucks, rock climbing, and more. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in crash near Cheyenne, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian who was in a wheelchair is dead after a crash on Monday morning. It was reported around 11:19 a.m. near Cheyenne and Jones. The pedestrian was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 survive emergency plane landing in Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two survivors were reported after an emergency plane landing in Lake Mead, authorities said. On Saturday, at about 8:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration received reports of a small plane that made an emergency landing in the water near Boulder City. According to authorities, the...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for two separate homicides on east side of town

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LVMPD Homicide is investigating two separate homicides in the east valley Sunday night. The first one occurred near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Another homicide occurred on the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and Oakey. Officials have not released...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nightly closures coming to east valley street as part of continuing interchange project

Las Vegas (KSNV) — East valley motorists are urged to plan ahead as nightly closures will be coming to Pecos Rooad as part of an ongoing freeway project. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the closure of North pecos Road from Sunday, October 2 through Friday, October 7, as part of the department I-515/Charleston Interchange Project.
LAS VEGAS, NV

