myburbank.com
City Of Burbank Treasurer Krystle Palmer Continues To Lead In Protecting The City’s Finances
Krystle Palmer is persisting in preserving Burbank’s financial holdings through her role as city treasurer. From a young age, Palmer showed an interest in the subject of finance while growing up in the Philippines. As she was exposed to the inner workings of an enterprise owned by her family, the City of Burbank professional developed an enthusiastic passion for fiscal matters that blossomed throughout her academic studies.
myburbank.com
Locals Gather For Burbank’s First Pride Event, Family Pride In The Park
Burbank community members joined together for Family Pride in the Park, the city’s first-ever pride gathering, on the evening of Friday, Sept. 30, in Magnolia Park. The event, which took place at the UMe Credit Union parking lot, was hosted by Burbank Pride in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association.
myburbank.com
Burbank Author, Monica Mancillas, Releases Bicultural Children’s Book
Burbank author, Monica Mancillas, is set to release her first children’s book, Mariana and her Familia, on October 4th and will be doing a storytime and book signing at the Burbank Barnes & Noble on Saturday, October 8th. Her debut release from publisher Balzer + Bray/HarperCollins follows the journey of a young girl who visits her family in Mexico for the first time and struggles with the cultural barrier after living in the states for so long.
myburbank.com
League of Woman Voters Holds Candidate Forum
On Thursday, September 30th, the League of Woman Voters of Greater Los Angeles held a candidate forum at Burbank City Hall. Candidates running for a wide array of offices took to the diocese in order to make a case for why they should be elected. This included candidates for Burbank City Clerk, Burbank City Council, CA Senate District 20 and the BUSD Board of Education.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Report: September 12 – September 18
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
myburbank.com
Gain Credit Union Presents “The Better Banking Podcast”
Gain Federal Credit Union is proud to announce The Better Banking Podcast which will offer news, tips, and techniques from their financial experts (with a side of tomfoolery). At the time of writing, two episodes are already available at TheBetterBankingPodcast.com:. Episode #1: Fraud Prevention. Guest: Yvonne Boutte, Loan Servicing Manager,...
myburbank.com
CIF Releases Winter Sports Playoff Divisions
The CIF Southern Section has announced the breakdown of all of the divisions for the upcoming 2022-2023 winter sports season. The criteria and number of playoff divisions is not the same for all sports. However, the format generally is based upon success in either the previous two seasons or success in the current season.
myburbank.com
Burroughs Football Takes Out Crescenta Valley 42-14
Because it was the first Pacific League football game, it was imperative Burroughs High dispose of Crescenta Valley on Friday night at Moyse Field on the campus of Glendale High. The reason it was so important is because the Bears, who knocked off the Falcons 42-14, will next visit Pasadena,...
