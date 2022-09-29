Read full article on original website
Three Must Have Crypto For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave and Big Eyes Coin
After crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in May, the cryptocurrency industry was plunged into a bear market that has refused to let up and continues to strain the day-to-day activities of investors and traders severely. The situation is forcing crypto players to turn to various strategies to mitigate the effect of the bear market. One such method is long-term cryptocurrency investments on favourable altcoins that can yield massive returns in the long run. It is a strategy that has proved effective in previous bear markets and could be the solution for struggling investors and traders in the current climate.
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
TA: Bitcoin Price Keeps Struggling, What Could Trigger Another Downtrend
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a close below the $18,500 support. Bitcoin remained in a range and stayed above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uniswap Token (UNI) Forms Rounded Bottom, Can Price Hit $7.5?
UNI price creates more bullish sentiment as price forms rounded bottom below key resistance as price aims to break above. UNI closes the week with two bullish candlesticks. The price of UNI breaks and holds above 8 and 20 EMA. Uniswap token (UNI) has had a rough start to the...
LUNC Price Gains 50% Despite Kwon’s Troubles, What’s Driving It?
Over the last week, the crypto space has been saturated with news of the hunt for Terra (LUNC) founder Do Kwon. The South Korean founder is now being hunted by both South Korean authorities, as well as Interpol, which means Kwon is now wanted in 190 countries. However, Kwon’s troubles seem not to have affected the price of LUNA Classic (LUNC), as it continues to see green even when the broader market suffers losses.
Bitcoin Sees Bullish Opening, Can BTC Reclaim $20,000 Region?
The Bitcoin price has been able to hold its ground over the weekend, and it’s hinting at a potential bullish week for the nascent asset class. The cryptocurrency has been stuck in a tight range for the past month, unable to reclaim and flip the area north of $20,000 back to support.
Bitcoin Price Is Sitting On A Gun Powder, Will It Explode?
BTC price trades below key resistance as prices get rejected under daily EMA. BTC’s monthly candle closes with so many mixed feelings ahead of October. The price of BTC must close above $21,500 to renew bullish sentiments. The price action of Bitcoin (BTC) continues to toil with the emotions...
Binance Coin (BNB) Bulls Defends Key Zone, Will The Give Up?
BNB price creates mixed feelings on the high timeframe as price forms a descending triangle on the daily chart while an ascending triangle forms on the weekly chart. BNB looks more stable as the price aims to flip the $340 resistance to set up a bullish sentiment. The price action...
Exponential Moving Average (EMA): How To Ride Massive Trends
Trading the crypto market can be tough and requires more than buying and selling crypto assets; if you aim to become a successful investor and trader in this field, this requires skills, patience, and psychology to stay ahead of the game. Investors and traders are always looking for ways to stay profitable in crypto by adopting different trading strategies, using indicators, oscillators, and chart patterns to have an edge and remain profitable in a bullish and bearish market. Studies have shown that the crypto market ranges by over 70%, while the remaining percentage allows traders to spot trending opportunities. Let us discuss the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), one of the widely used indicators by traders and investors to remain profitable and ride massive trends in the crypto market.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sheds 30% In Last 2 Weeks – More Pain Ahead?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been in the clutch of the bears as it has shaved off as much as 30% in the past two weeks. Ethereum Classic price down 30% in the past two weeks. ETC’s downturn opens up opportunities for short-term positions. ETC has dropped below the $33.9...
Litentry Breaks Out Of A Descending Triangle, Can Bulls Hit $1.2?
LIT price creates more bullish sentiment as price hold above daily 50 EMA. LIT looks more stable as bulls breakout of a descending triangle. The price of LIT could face major resistance at $1.2. Litentry (LIT) has had a rough start to the year, but that could be shelved aside...
Ethereum Sees Surge In Number Of New Addresses – Will ETH Shine This October?
The Ethereum Merge upgrade is expected to haul in more new users on the network which happens to be true with the surge of new active wallet addresses on the platform. Ethereum’s new active wallet addresses climb to a new ATH of 3,001.804. ETH seen to spike in terms...
Ethereum Price Squeezes Shorts Positions, ETH Could Be Set For More Gains
Ethereum is following the general sentiment in the market as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies make a run towards previous highs. The second cryptocurrency by market cap knocked some gains over today’s trading session but seems poised for a re-test of its lows before moving to the upside. At the...
TA: Bitcoin Price Close Below $20K Could Spark Larger Degree Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a steady increase if there is a close above $19,600 and $20,000. Bitcoin remained well bid above the $19,200 and $19,000 support levels. The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
What is Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) How does it Benefit Users?
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is the answer to the question, “How do I move my funds and assets from one blockchain to another?”. For over a decade, new cryptocurrencies have been popping up everywhere. Some offer unique features and benefits over others, while some others have nothing more than comedic value. Regardless of how they came to be, they’ve managed to capture the imagination and interest of millions of users worldwide.
Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io
Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
Quant (QNT) Marks Positive Movement When Major Coins Face Dumps
Quant (QNT), a top 100 cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap, has marked positive moves in the last few weeks. This is coming when major coins are facing dumps due to bearish market conditions. The token has stayed green for 4 weeks, gaining over 47.37% since its $95.1 price on September 1st. The...
Is Bitcoin ‘Uptober’ About To Begin? | BTCUSD Analysis October 3, 2022
The October monthly candle opened with pink on the LMACD histogram. This signal in the past put bear markets back into hibernation mode for at least a year or more, and suggests a major shift in momentum. But October must close bullish to confirm and cement the change in color on the Bitcoin monthly chart.
The GMT Token launches new “Greedy Machines” NFT series
The GMT token’s smart contract was launched in 2021 by GoMining. It is an international network of mining hotels that rents space for equipment and engages in BTC mining. The company’s founders understand how difficult it is for an ordinary user to start mining cryptocurrency. Even large organisations cannot increase capacity with the increasing complexity of the Bitcoin network. GMT token allows everyone to earn rewards in BTC without any hassle.
