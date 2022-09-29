Read full article on original website
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Gov. Abbott Chooses Dallas Secret Service Agent to Head Texas School Security EffortsLarry LeaseTexas State
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Centre Daily
Why Lions-Seahawks Could Be ‘Week 4 Classic’
Corbin Smith covers the Seattle Seahawks for All Seahawks. He answered five questions heading into the Seahawks-Lions matchup at Ford Field Sunday. 1.) What is your overall impression of the Seahawks through the first three weeks of the season?. Corbin Smith: Everyone expected the Seahawks to be held back by...
Centre Daily
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Being Evaluated for Head Injury
Throughout the first half of the Buffalo Bills game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills' offense was lethargic and simply could not get anything going, failing to maintain drives. However, they flipped a switch towards the end of the second half and carried that momentum into the second half, turning...
Centre Daily
Raheem Morris Hints at the ‘Masterful’ Secrets of Rams WR Cooper Kupp
Cooper Kupp's receiving talents have undoubtedly created a formidable list of adversaries, not least of which are the Los Angeles Rams' divisional rivals. But those opponents only have to deal with Kupp twice, maybe three times if you're the Rams' Monday opponent and NFC title game victims from San Francisco (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN). Just imagine being tasked with stopping him nearly every non-game day of the NFL season.
Centre Daily
Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
Centre Daily
Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries
OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
Centre Daily
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR; Who Replaces Him?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks. Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury. The injury,...
Centre Daily
Are the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings a Good Football Team? The Jury’s Still Out
Four games into the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season, Kevin O'Connell's team remains a bit of an enigma. Sunday's win over the Saints in London moved the Vikings to 3-1. They've bounced back from a rough loss to the Eagles with a pair of dramatic victories, and they sit atop the NFC North standings thanks to their tiebreaker over the Packers. O'Connell is off to the best start by a Vikings head coach since Dennis Green won five of his first six games in 1992. Justin Jefferson is back among the league leaders in receiving after another huge performance.
Centre Daily
Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Centre Daily
Fumble Recovery Issues Continue for Bears
A play in which Justin Fields lost a fumble while passing on Sunday in the 20-12 Bears loss to the Giants proved devastating. The Bears once lost a division title and playoff berth on one very similar, just to show how much of a disaster it can be. So it...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Sign RB Latavius Murray Off Saints’ Practice Squad
There's new blood in the Broncos' backfield. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening that Denver signed veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad — a move necessitated by the loss of starting RB Javonte Williams, as head coach Nathaniel Hackett had hinted at.
Centre Daily
Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss
View the original article to see embedded media. After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick...
Centre Daily
NFC Standings: Vikings Hold the No. 2 Seed Through Four Weeks
Through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Kevin O'Connell's Minnesota Vikings hold the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The only team ahead of them in the conference standings, the 4-0 Eagles, provided the Vikings their only loss a couple weeks ago. The Packers are also 3-1 after surviving...
Centre Daily
Rams WATCH: Bobby Wagner Tackles Smoke-Bomb Fan On 49ers Field
The Los Angeles Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers as the second half continues on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. But in the midst of all the action, a crazy fan got a little too involved in the second quarter, running onto the field with a pink smoke and a message written across his shirt.
Centre Daily
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Centre Daily
‘Déjà Vu’: Matthew Stafford’s Turnover Woes vs. 49ers Continue in Rams MNF Loss
The Los Angeles Rams likely cared little about their 1-6 record over the last seven meetings with the San Francisco 49ers heading into Monday night's matchup at Levi's Stadium. After all, that one win came in the NFC Championship last season, sending the Rams to Super Bowl LVI, where they...
Centre Daily
49ers 24, Rams 9: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 to improve their record to 2-2. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance. Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't great, but he didn't need to be great. He was good enough, and that's his job. Don't lose the game, Jimmy. Tonight, he threw 27 passes and zero interceptions. If he could do that every week, the 49ers might never lose. And sure, he completed just 10 of 20 passes after starting 6 for 7. And yes, 92 of his 239 passing yards came on two short throws that went for big gains after the catch. But again, he doesn't need to make plays -- he just needs to avoid making mistakes. If he can do that the rest of the season and in the playoffs, the 49ers just might win the Super Bowl.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team player the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Centre Daily
Inserting Nijman, Moving Jenkins Comes with Risk, Reward
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the quest to get his best five offensive linemen on the field, might Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur move right tackle Elgton Jenkins to guard and insert Yosh Nijman at right tackle?. “I think, potentially,” LaFleur said on Monday, one day after the...
Centre Daily
Ravens’ Harbaugh stands by 4th-down call in loss to Bills
John Harbaugh is standing firmly by his decision to go for it on a late fourth down last weekend. “It's easy to make a safe decision that just puts it on the players,” the Baltimore coach said Monday. “You can do that. That's easy. I've just never been one to take that route.”
Centre Daily
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retiring after 11 seasons in Baltimore
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will announce his retirement Monday afternoon, ending his NFL career after 11 years in Baltimore. Smith, a first-round pick in 2011 who helped secure the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII triumph, played 128 games in Baltimore, starting 90. He finished with 14 interceptions, seventh most in franchise history.
