SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 to improve their record to 2-2. Here are the 49ers' grades for this performance. Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't great, but he didn't need to be great. He was good enough, and that's his job. Don't lose the game, Jimmy. Tonight, he threw 27 passes and zero interceptions. If he could do that every week, the 49ers might never lose. And sure, he completed just 10 of 20 passes after starting 6 for 7. And yes, 92 of his 239 passing yards came on two short throws that went for big gains after the catch. But again, he doesn't need to make plays -- he just needs to avoid making mistakes. If he can do that the rest of the season and in the playoffs, the 49ers just might win the Super Bowl.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO