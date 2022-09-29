Read full article on original website
Daily 'Breath Training' May Help Lower Blood Pressure as Much as Medication—Here's How to Do It
Breathing deeply has long been viewed as an important part of relaxation and is often used in meditation and yoga to help relieve stress, increase oxygen levels in the blood, and benefit our overall mental and emotional well-being. Now there's new research showing that daily breath work may also be helpful in promoting heart health and reducing high blood pressure.
Medical News Today
Vitreous detachment: What to know
The vitreous is the gel-like fluid that fills the eyes. It is full of minuscule fibers that attach to the retina. As people age, the vitreous fibers separate from the retina. As this happens, a person may notice symptoms affecting their vision. In this article, we look at what vitreous...
verywellhealth.com
How Can Eczema Affect the Eyes?
Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes dry, itchy skin. It appears most commonly on knees and elbows, although it can also appear on the face. People with eczema on the face often experience eczema on the eyelids, also known as atopic dermatitis. The skin on the eyelids is...
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
Taking 4,000 Steps a Day Can Reduce Dementia Risk—But More Walking Is Even Better
If you need a reason to get up and move more, here it is: A newly published study finds that walking 10,000 steps per day helps lower your risk of developing dementia. In fact, even 4,000 steps a day is enough to decrease dementia risk by one-quarter, according to the study published in JAMA Neurology.
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Medical News Today
How can Parkinson's disease affect vision?
People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may experience a change in vision as the condition progresses. They may experience dry eyes, double vision, and eye movement problems. The most common symptoms of vision changes relating to PD include double vision, blurry vision, watery eyes, and visual hallucinations. This article provides...
Nordic Walking Can Help Improve Heart Health—Here's How To Do It
While traditional walking is a great way to improve health, Nordic walking may confer additional benefits, experts say.
Medical News Today
What to know about nose breathing vs. mouth breathing
Some people breathe through the mouth, but research shows that breathing through the nose generally offers more health benefits. This article discusses how humans breathe and the differences in nose breathing versus mouth breathing. It also answers some common questions about the two breathing methods. How does a person breathe?
The Weather Channel
Risk of Life-Threatening Blood Clot Complications Remain Elevated for Almost a Year After COVID-19 Infection: Research
COVID-19 infection increases the risk of potentially life-threatening blood clots for at least 49 weeks or almost a year, even in those who do not get hospitalised, researchers have warned. The findings suggest that the pandemic may have led to an additional 10,500 cases of heart attacks, strokes, and other...
Nightmares in your 40s or 50s may be a dementia warning sign, study claims
Dementia may be lurking around the corner for middle-aged adults who regularly experience nightmares, a study suggests. Researchers say bad dreams become common in the years — and potentially even decades — before memory loss kicks in. The University of Birmingham team said their findings were 'important', and...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Is There an Adderall Shortage? What to Know About Difficulties Getting the ADHD Medication
Supply issues have been complicated by an increased demand for the medication, due in part to telehealth prescriptions during the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
Medical News Today
Weekly nightmares during middle age may be linked to higher dementia risk
Up to 85% of the adult population have reported experiencing distressing dreams. New research has found people who experience bad dreams in middle age are at higher risk of cognitive decline. The work also found that people who experience regular bad dreams are twice as likely to develop dementia. Bad...
Cognitive Decline Among Older Americans Can Result in 'Expensive, Irreversible' Money Management Mistakes
More than 7 million seniors have mental declines that may impact financial skills, according to a new study.
verywellhealth.com
Stages of Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition in which blood sugar issues show up gradually. First signs begin with slightly elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels—out of normal range but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. This is called insulin resistance and is the first of four stages of type 2 diabetes.
What Are Nitazenes? Synthetic Opioids Linked to Rise in Deadly Overdoses
Some types of nitazenes are up to 10 times more potent than fentanyl.
Enterovirus D68 on the Rise Among Children, Says CDC Advisory
A health advisory has been issued for pediatricians and parents, warning about a rise in cases of enterovirus D68, a respiratory illness in children that can lead to muscle paralysis. The advisory, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says pediatric acute respiratory illness surveillance sites are reporting...
