Medical News Today

Vitreous detachment: What to know

The vitreous is the gel-like fluid that fills the eyes. It is full of minuscule fibers that attach to the retina. As people age, the vitreous fibers separate from the retina. As this happens, a person may notice symptoms affecting their vision. In this article, we look at what vitreous...
verywellhealth.com

How Can Eczema Affect the Eyes?

Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes dry, itchy skin. It appears most commonly on knees and elbows, although it can also appear on the face. People with eczema on the face often experience eczema on the eyelids, also known as atopic dermatitis. The skin on the eyelids is...
MedicalXpress

New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease

A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Medical News Today

How can Parkinson's disease affect vision?

People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may experience a change in vision as the condition progresses. They may experience dry eyes, double vision, and eye movement problems. The most common symptoms of vision changes relating to PD include double vision, blurry vision, watery eyes, and visual hallucinations. This article provides...
Medical News Today

What to know about nose breathing vs. mouth breathing

Some people breathe through the mouth, but research shows that breathing through the nose generally offers more health benefits. This article discusses how humans breathe and the differences in nose breathing versus mouth breathing. It also answers some common questions about the two breathing methods. How does a person breathe?
scitechdaily.com

Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Medical News Today

Weekly nightmares during middle age may be linked to higher dementia risk

Up to 85% of the adult population have reported experiencing distressing dreams. New research has found people who experience bad dreams in middle age are at higher risk of cognitive decline. The work also found that people who experience regular bad dreams are twice as likely to develop dementia. Bad...
verywellhealth.com

Stages of Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition in which blood sugar issues show up gradually. First signs begin with slightly elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels—out of normal range but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes. This is called insulin resistance and is the first of four stages of type 2 diabetes.
Enterovirus D68 on the Rise Among Children, Says CDC Advisory

A health advisory has been issued for pediatricians and parents, warning about a rise in cases of enterovirus D68, a respiratory illness in children that can lead to muscle paralysis. The advisory, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says pediatric acute respiratory illness surveillance sites are reporting...
