DETROIT – General Motors' third-quarter vehicle sales increased 24% compared to a year ago, when supply chain issues weighed more heavily on the company's output. The Detroit automaker on Monday said it sold 555,580 vehicles from July through September, up from about 447,000 a year earlier, when sales were depressed due to Malaysia-related supply issues of semiconductor chips. The increase was in line with or higher than industry analysts' expectations of an at least 21.6% increase.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO