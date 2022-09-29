Read full article on original website
Ocean Freight Orders Are Signaling a Big Drop in Consumer Demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
Top Wall Street Analysts Name the Best Stocks to Ride a Market Downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. As frightening as these times...
General Motors Says Sales Rose 24% in the Third Quarter
DETROIT – General Motors' third-quarter vehicle sales increased 24% compared to a year ago, when supply chain issues weighed more heavily on the company's output. The Detroit automaker on Monday said it sold 555,580 vehicles from July through September, up from about 447,000 a year earlier, when sales were depressed due to Malaysia-related supply issues of semiconductor chips. The increase was in line with or higher than industry analysts' expectations of an at least 21.6% increase.
Tesla Delivered 343,000 Vehicles in the Third Quarter of 2022
Tesla just reported third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. During this quarter in 2021, Elon Musk’s auto business reported deliveries of 241,300 electric cars. According to estimates compiled by FactSet-owned Street Account, analysts were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of 364,660 cars for the period ending September...
Disney Executive Kareem Daniel Joins McDonald's Expanding Board
Disney executive Kareem Daniel is on McDonald's board, effective Oct. 1. His appointment is part of a broader shakeup of the fast-food giant's board this year. Daniel is considered Disney CEO Bob Chapek's right-hand man. Disney's Kareem Daniel is the fourth new director to join McDonald's board this year. The...
