Portland, OR

newschoolbeer.com

Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale

In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
The Oregonian

This ice box predates mass-produced refrigerators; what is it worth?

This month, our collectors contributed a favorite auction find and family heirlooms handed down through generations, ranging from a pair of spurs from the American West to a cherished print from a child’s bedroom. Although our objects vary significantly in dollar value, their true worth to the owners is in the family history that they tell.
The Bee

Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine

The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
The Oregonian

What's in season when on the Hood River Fruit Loop?

There’s one big question on the minds of anyone touring the Hood River Fruit Loop: What’s in season?. From summer strawberries to fall pumpkins, the bounty of the Fruit Loop shifts and changes with the seasons, dictating the kinds of fruits, veggies, flowers and baked goods you take home with you.
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in October

Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
idesignarch.com

Lushly Landscaped Prime Waterfront Home on Oswego Lake

Every day is a vacation at this magical lakeside home in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The resort-like estate offers 330 feet of shoreline, a guest house and a private boathouse. Inside the home, the opulent living spaces open to breathtaking water views. The European-inspired luxury home has many quiet spots and...
canbyfirst.com

Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site

In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Channel 6000

Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman's Farm in Gervais

GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
beavertonresourceguide.com

Dude, where's the party? There is so much to do in downtown

As we are falling into October marking the end of a summer season, there is plenty of opportunity to celebrate the inspiring foliage (and also my birthday month). It is time for you to get ready for the BREW and join the Brewverton Beer Walk on October 16th in front of Binary Brewing.
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Initiative 114: Does Oregon Need More Gun Control Laws?

Portland had a 144% increase in homicides from January 2019 to June 2021, and non-fatal shootings increased by 241% from January 2019 to December 2021. Last month, Oregon was shocked when a 20-year-old male used a AR15 type rifle to kill two shoppers in a Bend grocery store and then killed himself. This is the background for Oregonians when we consider in November whether to pass Initiative 114, a citizen-initiated ballot measure that will:
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

