BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Nottingham MD
FBI Baltimore Division warns of hurricane-related fraud
BALTIMORE, MD—As assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane lan begins, the FBI Baltimore Division is warning the public about the potential for hurricane-related fraud. Authorities say hurricane or natural disaster damage often provides opportunities for criminals to scam storm victims and those who are assisting victims with recovery.
foxbaltimore.com
Former police commissioner says now is not the time for victory lap as homicides dip
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Violence in Baltimore appears to have taken a dip, with September recording 13 homicides and the total number of people killed in 2022 is slightly lower than at the same time in 2021. However, while some leaders inside City Hall are pointing out the positives, others say now is not the time to take a victory lap.
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
foxbaltimore.com
Changes coming to Safe Streets; Living Classrooms appears to scrub program from website
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Leaders from Living Classrooms, a non-profit in Baltimore City that currently operates two Safe Streets locations, appears to have removed all mention of the violence intervention program from its website. James Bond, the CEO of Living Classrooms, and Cheryl Riviere, who oversees the Safe Streets programs,...
Bay Net
Bowie Man Convicted For Role In $28 Million Ponzi Scheme With “1st Million Dollars”
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury in Maryland convicted Arley Ray Johnson, age 63, of Bowie, Maryland, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted late yesterday after a 10-day trial.
Business Monthly
Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards
Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
wskg.org
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
foxbaltimore.com
With church attendance flagging, Archdiocese of Baltimore kicks off review of parishes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore last week launched a new two-year review of about 60 parishes within Baltimore City and just outside the city in Baltimore County. Called "Seek the City to Come," the multiyear effort aims to determine each parish's strengths and weaknesses said Auxiliary Bishop...
WTOP
After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic. In a series of...
foxbaltimore.com
Questioning the Baltimore city's crime plan
WBFF — After what many consider a violent year for Baltimore, there has been cause for concern among citizens in the city. To talk about the ongoing violence and the mayor's city crime plan is Bishop Angel Nunez of the Bilingual Christian Church in Southeast Baltimore. Nunez talked about...
foxbaltimore.com
Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City
WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
WTOP
Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water
BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
'It had to be a setup': Citizens react to the ATM theft near North Milton
Last year's ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the city came out to more than 60. This year, between the beginning of June and the end of September, there were around 20.
Residents concerned following recent shootings in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Concern is mounting in Baltimore County because of recent violence. Over the weekend, at least three people were shot and two of them were teenagers.Saturday night, Baltimore County police say two teenagers were shot near Grand Bend Drive and Maiden Choice Lane. They're now in critical condition.WJZ obtained exclusive video which appeared to show the two victims - 17 and 16-years old - moments before they were shot. The video is not very clear, but moments later - you could hear the screams for help."You said you're scared to walk to the store?" WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett asked an elderly resident....
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
Nottingham MD
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
wmar2news
October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
foxbaltimore.com
Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position to stalk ex's
A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney faces up to 100 years in federal prison for allegedly using his position of power to stalk his former romantic partners.
Father Dubbed 'Clown Brown' Sentenced For Selling PCP, Cocaine, Heroin With Son In Maryland
An Annapolis resident known as "Clown Brown” won’t be laughing any time soon after being sentenced to a decade behind bars for a drug operation with his 42-year-old son. Keith Brown, 64, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine, officials announced.
