Baltimore, MD

Nottingham MD

FBI Baltimore Division warns of hurricane-related fraud

BALTIMORE, MD—As assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane lan begins, the FBI Baltimore Division is warning the public about the potential for hurricane-related fraud. Authorities say hurricane or natural disaster damage often provides opportunities for criminals to scam storm victims and those who are assisting victims with recovery.
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Hogan announces nearly $32M in affordable rental housing awards

Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as part of the competitive round. They include...
MARYLAND STATE
wskg.org

Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland

As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
BETHESDA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Questioning the Baltimore city's crime plan

WBFF — After what many consider a violent year for Baltimore, there has been cause for concern among citizens in the city. To talk about the ongoing violence and the mayor's city crime plan is Bishop Angel Nunez of the Bilingual Christian Church in Southeast Baltimore. Nunez talked about...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rise of juvenile crime in Baltimore City

WBFF — In the midst of rising juvenile crime Pastor Rodney Hudson with Ames memorial United Methodist church joined us talk about the surge in crime amongst young people. Hudson talked about why he thinks young people are involved in shootings an what the city can do to prevent the violence form happening. There also discussion about Hudson's congregation and whether there is anything they're doing to stop the violence.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Old infrastructure led to E. coli in Baltimore water

BALTIMORE — Baltimore officials said this week that a confluence of problems with aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city water system in early September. The Washington Post reports the problems reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli. A city...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Residents concerned following recent shootings in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Concern is mounting in Baltimore County because of recent violence. Over the weekend, at least three people were shot and two of them were teenagers.Saturday night, Baltimore County police say two teenagers were shot near Grand Bend Drive and Maiden Choice Lane. They're now in critical condition.WJZ obtained exclusive video which appeared to show the two victims - 17 and 16-years old - moments before they were shot. The video is not very clear, but moments later - you could hear the screams for help."You said you're scared to walk to the store?" WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett asked an elderly resident....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme

GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
BOWIE, MD
wmar2news

October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wounded Baltimore city police officer still hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police offficer, who was shot during a struggle with a suspect Friday, remained hospitalized Sunday, officials said. "The officer is doing well and resting in the presence of his family. There is no word on when he will be discharged from the hospital," said Donny Moses, a spokesman for the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Father Dubbed 'Clown Brown' Sentenced For Selling PCP, Cocaine, Heroin With Son In Maryland

An Annapolis resident known as "Clown Brown” won’t be laughing any time soon after being sentenced to a decade behind bars for a drug operation with his 42-year-old son. Keith Brown, 64, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine, officials announced.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

