Tampa Bay Times

Florida ‘parental rights in education’ lawsuit tossed from federal court

Florida has faced several legal challenges to the new laws affecting classroom instruction on the topics of race, gender and sexual identity. A federal judge this week tossed out one of the lawsuits, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the case. The judge left room for them to refile a revised complaint, taking no stance on the underlying constitutional issues at stake.
