Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane forecasters watching 2 weather systems in Atlantic
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching two patches of rough weather in the Atlantic Ocean, neither of which appear to pose an imminent threat to Florida or the United States. The area closest to Florida was located a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands early...
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
Tampa Bay Times
Florida ‘parental rights in education’ lawsuit tossed from federal court
Florida has faced several legal challenges to the new laws affecting classroom instruction on the topics of race, gender and sexual identity. A federal judge this week tossed out one of the lawsuits, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring the case. The judge left room for them to refile a revised complaint, taking no stance on the underlying constitutional issues at stake.
Rain, flooding forecast across Northeast, mid-Atlantic
Rain and flooding are forecast for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic while the weather remains dry and warm across Florida as cleanup efforts continue in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0