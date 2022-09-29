Read full article on original website
Related
Cyclist hospitalized after crash on VT Route 100
A cyclist was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after Vermont State Troopers say he ran into a car on Vermont Route 100.
mynbc5.com
Police looking for suspect in Randolph robbery
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place in Randolph on Saturday morning. Troopers said they were notified of a robbery at The Barn Convenience Store at 3:17 a.m. They said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money.
Rutland City Police investigate shots fired on Baxter Street
The Rutland City Police are searching for answers after they found evidence a shooting had taken place on Baxter Street Saturday morning.
NH officials may start levying criminal charges after risky hiker rescues
“It’s a little wake-up call,” one New Hampshire Fish and Game Department official said. They walked into Franconia Notch State Park the afternoon of June 11 without equipment, proper footwear, or even an idea of where they were going. Lowell resident Jason Feierstin, 22, and Windsor, New Hampshire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
1 seriously hurt in crash in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — A multi-vehicle crash left at least one driver seriously hurt in Weare. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they believe a car going southbound crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and caused the crash.
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
WYTV.com
Weathersfield crash sends driver to hospital
WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Weathersfield. It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on West Park Avenue, between Waddell Park and the Weathersfield Fire Station. The vehicle involved hit a utility pole and a train trestle. Crews took...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sunderland yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection of Kansas Road and South Road, at around 5:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Melissa Cross, 34, of Arlington, was traveling east on Kansas Road when Tamara Shupka, 55, of Sunderland, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out of South Road in front of Cross.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Video: Bear cubs following mother caught on trail camera in Whitefield
VIDEO: A pair of bear cubs following their mother were caught on a trail camera in Whitefield. Soon it will be time to hibernate!
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
NECN
Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home
A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
WCVB
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
Plainfield's Main Street Bridge Will Close for the Month of October
Starting on Saturday, October 1, the lone bridge leading into the sleepy town of Plainfield will be closed to traffic for repairs that will take about four weeks to complete. The 95-year-old bridge has needed resurfacing for years. Overhaul of the bridge deck, which has been corroded by salt and water, was initially to start in mid-July. Earlier plans that aimed to keep one lane of the bridge open during construction have been changed.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to negligent homicide for using cellphone before striking bicyclist
NEWPORT, N.H. — A Newport man will spend at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Albon Chapman was driving a pickup truck on Jan. 3 when he hit Daniel Thurston, who was riding his bike in the breakdown lane on John Stark Highway.
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
WCAX
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
NECN
Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged
A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
Register Citizen
Should vacant Windsor lot become a neighborhood park?
WINDSOR — Alongside the Interstate-291 on-ramp at the entrance to the Wilson neighborhood sits a vacant lot with torn up gravel and spotty grass. It's the sort of spot that developers would eye for a fast food restaurant or a gas station right off the highway. But Windsor town leaders say they want to make it a park.
Comments / 0