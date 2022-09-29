COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling eight products after a national cheese recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Hy-Vee said it notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that some cheese products it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a press release.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO